‘You 3’ and ‘Gilmore Girls’ have a connection

The analytical capacity of some series followers leaves us perplexed. It is surprising how they observe each sequence in search of the smallest failure or details that would go unnoticed by anyone. The latest surprise has come from the hand of a fan of ‘You’ who has alerted us through TikTok of his connection with ‘Gilmore girls’, yes, that sweetened fiction that triumphed back in 2000. This is not the first link they find between the successful Netflix series and other productions. Recently, we learned that fans are clear about the possibility of a ‘crossover’ between the upcoming season of ‘You’ and ‘Emily in Paris’. You imagine? It would be pretty crazy …

This theory is not confirmed, but the connection between ‘You’ season 3 and ‘Gilmore Girls’ yes and it is related to two of the businesses that appear in both fictions. As you will remember, Love decides to open a bakery in Madre Linda, which will become the best hiding place for his crimes, but that is not the question. The place is located on the same street as Luke’s restaurant in the fiction of the past. Look at the video.

Not in a thousand years would we have fallen. The truth is that the two series shared the same Warner Bros recording studio, so it is not surprising that the stage was reused at different times, according to E! News. In addition, that same place served to recreate the cafe where Emma Stone worked in ‘La La Land’ and its streets witnessed the adventures of ‘Little Liars’. It would have been fun to see all the characters together, don’t you think?

