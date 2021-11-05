Xiaomi adds a floating window to MIUI to access applications and functions in a more accessible way

MIUI is the customization layer used by Xiaomi to equip the dozens (and the same I fall short) of phones that it launches on the market almost continuously. A layer of personalization that now is updated with a new function that will facilitate its use with one hand thanks to a new drawer of applications.

An improvement that comes thanks to a new weekly update of the MIUI China ROM 21.11.2, version V5.6.9-211028.0.1. An update that adds to compatible phones that install a kind of floating box for applications and shortcuts with which to access the most common functions.

More accessible actions and applications

This is an update that reaches the MIUI China ROM for now through the V5.6.9.211028.0.1 update of the “Security” application within the “Settings” of the phone. A functionality that is activated from the route Settings, Always-on display and Lock screen.

At that point the new toolbox can be placed anywhere on the screen to make it more accessible, as if it were a floating window by activating the “Toolbox position” box within the customization section.

Once installed, the user can have access to a kind of mini smart app box. From it you can access a series of shortcuts with which to perform different actions, ranging from opening floating windows, sharing information or writing notes.

This addition is functional with the MIUI Chinese ROM and for now we have no news of when the company will take it to the terminals that use the MIUI 12.5 Global ROM.

Via | Xiaomiui