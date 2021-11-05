Xavi Hernández will be Barcelona’s new coach

Fully official. The Barcelona has a new coach and it’s about

Xavi Hernandez

. The return of the prodigal son did occur, after several days of negotiating his departure from the Al-Sadd from Qatar, where he was the last years.

Xavi Hernández new coach of Barcelona

Was the Al-sadd the one in charge of announcing the arrival of Xavi to the Barcelona. The Qatari team, through social networks, announced that the Catalans paid the termination clause of the Spanish contract.

Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We have agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. pic.twitter.com/3FvCOdYl5X – 🏆 # 76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

Previously it had been handled that Xavi had a free exit clause for the Blaugranas, but in the end there was a negotiation to finalize his arrival at the club, replacing Ronald Koeman, who was fired a few days ago. Some media manage that it will be Hernández himself who pays his exit clause, stipulated at 5 million euros.

The Al-sadd made it clear that it was Xavi who expressed his desire to leave and that is why they agreed. Hernández feels ready to take the reins of the Barcelona, in one of the most complicated moments that he goes through.

When will Xavi debut with Barcelona?

Apparently it will be after the FIFA date when Xavi Hernandez make your debut as a Barcelona coach. Al-sadd announced that the operation “will be in the future”, hoping that the clause will be resolved in the next few days. That is why he is expected to lead one more meeting in Qatar, to later be presented at the Camp Nou.

That is to say,

Sergi Barjuan

will direct to Barcelona on his visit to Celta Vigo and it will be the interim coach’s last game. Xavi Hernandez will make its debut in the Classic of Cataluyna against Espanyol, which will be played at the Camp Nou on November 20.

Currently the Barcelona march in the ninth position of The Spanish league, eight points behind the Real Madrid nine of the Real society, who with one more game is located in the leadership of the competition. Mission of Xavi, it will regain the greatness they lost.

