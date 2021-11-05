Woman throws away her husband’s ashes in the USA

Oklahoma.- A woman living in Oklahoma, United States “took revenge” on her deceased husband who beat her and threw his ashes in the trashIn addition, it was recorded explaining the situation as a relief.

The resulting video caused such an impact that it went viral on social networks, as the female identified as Marsha widener explained that he wanted to say his last goodbye to Donald lee widener, better known as Don Widener.

Although the audiovisual material was recorded in 2017, the excessive time that many have in the middle of the pandemic made it resurface. There, the woman affirmed that, although they will not understand what she did, she is only looking for “inner peace.”

But if you think he threw the ashes in the trash just out of courage, you are wrong. Marsha Widener said she only sent him back to his rightful place, since her husband was the driver of a garbage bus in his lifetime.

“You dirty bastard! You dirty bastard!”, He exclaimed after explaining that he was hitting her and before throwing some of his cremated remains on the ground and spreading it with one of his feet.

Read more: VIDEO. He lays down on the street with everything and snacks to watch TV at a movie booth