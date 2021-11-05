Woman causes a sensation on OnlyFans and TikTok for having a beard

OnlyFans gained popularity during the pandemic mainly for being a platform in which creators shared adult content, where a woman became one of the most famous characters for her peculiar beard.

It is about a woman identified as Peekaboo Pumpkin, who told through her TikTok account that she has considerable earnings through her exclusive content on the platform OnlyFans.

The 36-year-old woman said she decided to open her account at OnlyFans to share exclusive content of your appeal with your followers: your beard.

In various TikTok videos, the woman strokes and fiddles with her beard, even crop it while smiling at the camera.

Its peculiar beard attract the attention of more followers in OnlyFans, who do not hesitate to write and praise her for her beard: “I never dated a woman with a beard, but I would love to go out with you.”

Why does the influencer have a beard and is famous on OnlyFans?

The tiktoker told her followers why she has a beard long and visible, with which he conquered many in

OnlyFans

, said suffer

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

, which is a hormonal imbalance that causes changes in the menstrual cycle, cysts in the ovaries and growth of facial hair or on the abdomen and chest.

Although this disease tends to cause embarrassment in most women who suffer from it, the influencer proudly shows her beard, Well, it ensures that that makes it different and therefore beautiful.

The influencer searches with her content in OnlyFans and TikTok promote self-love and acceptance of what makes people different, in their case, the beard.

Subscribers to the account

Onlyfans

of the woman have access to material such as photos in which he appears stroking their beard, although it also offers topless tarot reading and personalized videos for an additional cost.