Woman: Caner Cindoruk is not only the Turkish George Clooney, he has also been compared to other famous actors | Kadin | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

At 41, the actor Caner Cindoruk is one of the most famous Turkish artists who became known worldwide after he played Sarp Çeşmeli, in the soap opera “Woman”(“ Kadin ”, in its original language); However, in addition to being one of the most sought-after gallants in Turkey, he is considered the double of George Clooney.

MORE INFORMATION: The juicy contract for 1.5 million lire that Caner Cindoruk has signed

Although he studied Business Administration, in the Çukurova University, always showed great talent in acting which helped him to be part of important productions in his native country. This passion for acting began in high school when he organized and directed his own plays.

Has two brothers Munir Can Cindoruk (30) and Taner cindoruk (39). He comes from a family of artists, his uncle is Erdal Cindoruk, he is a famous theater actor, and Zafer Doruk, his father, is a short story writer and has twice won the Orhan Kemal Story Award.

MORE INFORMATION: Know the schedule of “Unfaithful” and what will happen today

Caner Cindoruk met fame after playing Sarp on “Woman” already Volkan in the soap opera “Unfaithful”Where he participated with actress Cansu Dere (Asya). Because he became known, he was compared to other actors for his physical resemblance.

Caner Cindoruk in the soap opera “Mujer”.

WITH WHAT OTHER FAMOUS ACTORS CANER CINDORUK IS COMPARED

1. GEORGE CLOONEY

Caner Cindoruk, besides being a great actor in Turkey and that has served him to have thousands of fans around the world has some physical features similar to the American actor George Clooney and both are characterized by their elegance.

With her gray hair and her formal look Caner Condirouk he looks quite like the Hollywood star. And you can see this in some photos published by the Turkish star on his Instagram.

“Yes and it flatters me. They always find me similar (laughs). In my country, they compare me with two Turkish actors, Kadir Inanir and Fikret Hakan, and with the Egyptian Omar Sharif”, He specified.

George Clooney is a famous actor from the United States.

2. KADIR INANIR

With several years in the world of acting, the actor Kadir inanir, is one of the most recognized artists in Turkey.

He was born on April 15, 1949 in the town of Fatsa, a city in the province of Ordu (Turkey). As part of his professional career there are 43 films.

He made his professional acting debut in 1967 and made his television appearance in 2004 on the soap opera “Bütün Çocuklarım” as Ali Yahya Kiroglu. In the world of cinema, he has been characterized by playing roles of a tough and macho guy who fights against injustice.

His partner is Türkan Şoray, becoming the most famous of Turkish cinema Yeşilçam.

As part of his work to promote film art in 2013, when he visited Kosovo, he met with the Kosovo Minister of Culture, Memli Krasniqi, who promoted cultural and film cooperation between Turkey and Kosovo.

Kadir Inanir is a famous Turkish actor.

3. FIKRET HAKAN

Turkish actor Fikret Hakan He was another of the most prominent characters in the film world of his country.

He was born on April 23, 1934 in Balikesir (Turkey). His parents were Gaffar and Fatma Belkıs. Precisely, his mother was the head of the city’s hospital nurses while his father dedicated himself to being a literature teacher. When he was a teenager he left Balikesir with his parents and arrived in Istanbul.

His acting career began in 1950 participating in plays and collaborating in literary magazines. His debut work was in 1951 when he participated in the comedy “Evli mi bekar”, directed by Muhsin Ertugrul. As part of his career there are also many films in which he participated.

He was considered a great Turkish film actor, which earned him honorary recognition as “State Artist”, a prestigious title awarded by the Turkish government.

He passed away on July 11, 2017 in Istanbul hospital after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Fikret Hakan was a great star of Turkish cinema.

4. OMAR SHARIF

The actor Michel Demitri Chalhoub, also know as Omar Sharif, He was an Egyptian actor who for more than three decades has been part of important cinematographic works.

He was born on April 10, 1932, in Alexandria, Egypt. He is of Lebanese descent and from a very young age he showed great talent for acting.

In 1950 he began his acting career and was part of important British and American films such as “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962), “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) and “Funny Girl” (1968).

Thanks to his great work in the cinema, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “Lawrence of Arabia” and also won three Golden Globes and a César Award.

Eventually he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and passed away at the age of 83 of cardiac arrest.

Omar Sharif was an actor who became known worldwide.

WHO IS CANER CINDORUK?

Although she studied Business Administration at the University of Çukurova, she had already felt the call of interpretation, first in the plays that were performed at the institute where she was studying high school, then in the university theater and later in the professional one.

It was so Caner Cindoruk he was carried away by his passion for art. It was inevitable since he comes from a family of artists. His uncle Erdal Cindoruk is a well-known stage actor, so he grew up behind the scenes, learning the world of acting as a spectator.

In 2006 he moved to Istanbul with four childhood friends, when he already had a considerable background, since he had even directed various theatrical works, which gave him a broad vision of his profession.

That same year, Caner Cindoruk He made his film debut with ‘Beynelmilel’, a film that premiered at various international competitions. However, the recognition came years later when he shot several soap operas that earned him a place within the industry.

He participated in “Woman” and “unfaithful” where thousands of followers and fans have highlighted his great work in acting.

In “Woman,” actor Caner Cindoruk plays Sarp, Bahar’s husband.

THE MILLIONAIRE CONTRACT YOU SIGNED WITH A COMPANY

The success of his participation in telenovelas that have been highly acclaimed worldwide has served him Caner Cindoruk so you can route to other projects.

Thus, according to the report by Birsen Altuntaş, – which Heberciniz indicates – the actor has known how to take care of and work on his image, something that has served to venture into the world of advertising. In that sense, it was indicated that Caner Cindoruk was able to sign a contract with the clothing brand Süvari.

HOW MUCH WILL CANER CINDORUK CHARGE THE COMPANY?

According to the portal haberciniz, the actor charged for the promotional sessions, which have already ended, a total of 1.5 million lire for a year.

It should be noted that artists who have participated in successful soap operas and who do not promote their image on social networks bill significant sums of money, being the image of recognized brands that have a good place in the world.