Wolves’ recognition of Raúl Jiménez for his new record

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton forward. (Photo: EFE / Peter Powell)



The Mexican forward Raul Jimenez continues to make history in the Old continent. Versus Everton, last weekend, came to 50 goals with the Wolverhampton shirt. For this reason, the club did not hesitate to celebrate the quota of the native of Tepeji del Rio de Ocampo in order to honor his firm step through England.

The number 9 scored the second for his squad, with which they defeated the Toffee on the Matchday 10 of the Premier League. Jimenez he unchecked himself from the defender Mason Holgate and he won the race in attack. So, he pumped the ball over the keeper Jordan pickford to make his fifteenth entry effective in official competitions.

Through their social networks, The Wolves published a series of infographics in which they indicate in detail what are the official statistics of the youth squad of The Eagles of America. So, they stressed that it is more effective with the right leg, since it has made 36 targets in that way.

In short, he sent to save the left-handed ball five times, for nine headshots. The listed as Mexican wolf has caused the joy of his fans 36 times in the England First Division; in 10 in the UEFA Europa League and, in four within the Emirates FA Cup.

Wolves recognizes the work of Raúl Jiménez. (Photo: @ WolvesEspanol / Twitter)

On the other hand, his maximum supporter has been Diogo Jota, Portuguese footballer who left the Molineux Stadium in 2020 to enter the bowels of Anfield Road. The current player of the Liverpool, under the orders of the German strategist Jurgen Klopp, granted eleven key passes to the effigy of the Tri before leaving the cadre that the helmsman directs today Bruno lage.

His second most important partner has been Adama Traoré, Spanish winger who has given him nine assists. He is followed by the Portuguese midfielder João Moutinho, with three. While his compatriots Ivan Cavaleiro and Daniel podenceas well as the Irish Matt doherty, they awarded him two each.

The Everton from Rafa Benitez He is the rival who has suffered the most, since he has pierced his nets five times. Bournemouth and Southampton they stand out as the next on the list, with four targets against. Burnley, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have received three deadly goals from the former Atlético de Madrid and Benfica.

Prior to the start of the eleventh date of the championship, Wolverhampton is located in the seventh position of the contest with 16 units in ten games; product of five victories, a draw and four setbacks. In addition to it, Raul Jimenez he has contributed two of the 11 goals in favor of his team in the league; the first was against The Saints, same that led to the triumph by the minimum.

Raúl Jiménez defends the ball from Raphael Varane, Manchester United player. (Photo: Tim Keeton / EFE)



On your next engagement The Wolves they will visit the Crystal palace in the grass of Selhurst Park Stadium From london. The meeting will take place this Saturday, November 6, 2021, o’clock 09:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic). The duel will be available through the screens of SKY Sports.

Currently, the box of Patrick Viera preserve the thirteenth square of the classification with 12 points; after sentencing two favorable markers, six even and a couple of slips. In their most recent clash, they outscored the Manchester City through Wilfried zaha and Conor Gallagher.

