With Keanu Reeves! The highest paid actors of 2021 revealed

The big franchises and action movies seem like they are the ones that are reviving the film industry. James Bond, Marvel, DC Films and more have raised millions in the aftermath of the pandemic. For this, It’s no wonder its stars top the list of the highest paid actors of 2021.

This was recently revealed by Variety, who delivered a list of the actors with the highest earnings so far this year. In this, The power of Hollywood faces is demonstrated and how, despite the arrival of new stars, they continue to be the ones who move the industry.

Who are the highest paid actors of 2021?

The popular medium published a list of the 17 highest paid actors and actresses of 2021. It should be noted that in this list, There are only three women featured prominently: Sandra Bullock ($ 20m), Julia Roberts ($ 25m) and Jennifer Lawrence ($ 25m).

The list of actors begins with Robert Pattinson, who made $ 3 million for filming. The batman. Previously, many were struck by the salary, being low compared to previous Batman. However, it was enough to enter the list of the highest paid actors of 2021.

Keanu Reeves, one of the most recognized faces by franchises such as John wick and Matrix, He ranked # 15 with a salary between $ 12 and $ 14 million. This, just considering the movie that sees him returning to play Neo.

Other prominent names are Tom Cruise ($ 13m), Michael B. Jordan ($ 15m), Brad Pitt ($ 20m), Chris Hemsworth ($ 2m), Leonardo DiCaprio ($ 30m), Denzel Washington ($ 40m), Will Smith ($ 40m), Dwayne Johnson ($ 50m).

However, it is Daniel Craig who tops the list of the highest paid actors of 2021. The actor earned $ 100 million for his contract with Netflix to return to the aftermath of Knives Out, in one of the most expensive contracts in the cinema.

Complete list:

17. Robert Pattinson

16. Chris Pine

15. Keanu Reeves

14. Tom Cruise

13. Michael B. Jordan

12. Brad Pitt

11. Chris Hemsworth

10. Ryan Gosling

09. Sandra Bullick

08. Julia Roberts

07. Jennifer Lawrence

06. Mark Wahlberg

05. Leonardo DiCaprio

04. Denzel Washington

03. Will Smith

02. Dwayne Johnson

01. Daniel Craig