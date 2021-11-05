With Keanu Reeves! The highest paid actors of 2021 revealed

The big franchises and action movies seem like they are the ones that are reviving the film industry. James Bond, Marvel, DC Films and more have raised millions in the aftermath of the pandemic. For this, It’s no wonder its stars top the list of the highest paid actors of 2021.
This was recently revealed by Variety, who delivered a list of the actors with the highest earnings so far this year. In this, The power of Hollywood faces is demonstrated and how, despite the arrival of new stars, they continue to be the ones who move the industry.
Who are the highest paid actors of 2021?
The popular medium published a list of the 17 highest paid actors and actresses of 2021. It should be noted that in this list, There are only three women featured prominently: Sandra Bullock ($ 20m), Julia Roberts ($ 25m) and Jennifer Lawrence ($ 25m).
The list of actors begins with Robert Pattinson, who made $ 3 million for filming. The batman. Previously, many were struck by the salary, being low compared to previous Batman. However, it was enough to enter the list of the highest paid actors of 2021.
Keanu Reeves, one of the most recognized faces by franchises such as John wick and Matrix, He ranked # 15 with a salary between $ 12 and $ 14 million. This, just considering the movie that sees him returning to play Neo.
Other prominent names are Tom Cruise ($ 13m), Michael B. Jordan ($ 15m), Brad Pitt ($ 20m), Chris Hemsworth ($ 2m), Leonardo DiCaprio ($ 30m), Denzel Washington ($ 40m), Will Smith ($ 40m), Dwayne Johnson ($ 50m).
However, it is Daniel Craig who tops the list of the highest paid actors of 2021. The actor earned $ 100 million for his contract with Netflix to return to the aftermath of Knives Out, in one of the most expensive contracts in the cinema.
Complete list:
17. Robert Pattinson
16. Chris Pine
15. Keanu Reeves
14. Tom Cruise
13. Michael B. Jordan
12. Brad Pitt
11. Chris Hemsworth
10. Ryan Gosling
09. Sandra Bullick
08. Julia Roberts
07. Jennifer Lawrence
06. Mark Wahlberg
05. Leonardo DiCaprio
04. Denzel Washington
03. Will Smith
02. Dwayne Johnson
01. Daniel Craig