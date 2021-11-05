Windows 11 has problems because a certificate expired in October and Microsoft proposes to return to Paint and other basic functions

The Snipping tool is presenting problems in Windows 11 users. The main problem reported by various users is that when trying to enter this tool their computer crashes and the application stops working while displaying an error message.

Specifically, the message that users receive when opening Snipping says “This app cannot be opened: a problem with Windows prevents Screen Snipping from opening “. According to Windows Latest, the first reported cases date from last weekend. And it usually appears, in most documented cases, when users click on the” New “to capture the screen.

Microsoft acknowledges the bug and more

Microsoft has also spoken out regarding this issue and acknowledges that there is a bug that users may be finding since November 1. According to a statement from the Redmond firm, “As of November 1, 2021, some users may not be able to open or use certain applications built-in Windows or parts of some built-in applications. This is due to an issue with a Microsoft digital certificate, which expired on October 31, 2021. ”

Not only the snipping tool in Windows 11 reports problems, according to the manufacturer itself, but also other functions such as the accounts page and landing page in the Settings application (only in S mode); the touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel; the input method editor user interface (IME UI); and first steps and tips





Solutions proposed by the company





Microsoft proposes, while fixing the bug, use the Print Screen key on the keyboard and paste the screenshot into a document or in the eternal Paint.

Another proposal different from the one offered by the company is raised in the user forums. Those affected propose two options. On the one hand, you can change the date to the team. As the problem has been present since November 1, the idea is to put an earlier date, for example an October day.

Another alternative is to open the classic tool from the folder. To do this, you have to go to the file explorer, from there enter the system drive and in the “Windows.old” folder, look for the following path: Windows> System32. The “SnippingTool.exe” link appears in the “System32” folder of “Windows.old” and can be double-clicked to access and open the classic “Snipping” tool.