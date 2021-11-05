Will the Red Sox look for an SS on the free market?

While the Patirrojos’ focus is definitely on beefing up the offense at second base – that spot in Boston has ranked 22nd in the majors with a .686 OPS from 2018-2021 – improving defense would be the biggest goal for him. club, whose infield finished last in the majors with -35 outs above average this year. The two starters on the left side of the table, Bogaerts and Dominican third baseman Rafael Devers, had a total of -23 outs above average.