Will Smith: Sex, Psychedelics and Killer Impulses – Do We Know Too Much About the Actor From His New Book?

Me worrying about knowing too much about Will Smith. I know that he drew up a list of beautiful women that he wanted to invite into his personal harem, and that Halle Berry was one of them. I know that he and his wife, the actress, Jada Pinkett Smith, felt so bad together that they decided to have an open relationship, and that Pinkett Smith had a brief affair with a rapper named August Alsina. I know that Smith once contemplated pushing his wheelchair-bound father down the stairs in retaliation for the abuse he inflicted on his mother as a child. I don’t know when Smith last defecated, but I imagine it’s easy to find out if I do a quick Google search.

In recent years – and ever since Pinkett Smith launched his Facebook chat show Red Table Talk, which is a confession to the hottest topics – the Smith family has been the most prominent of celebrities who have told the truth, responding to deep and personal questions that no one was asking especially. Pinkett Smith has revealed that her husband does not always know how to satisfy her sexually, he has spoken of the success of her non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, of his old addictions to alcohol, ecstasy, cannabis, sex and pornography, and that it is not in Absolutely a Scientologist.

Smith, for his part, has confessed the following: that he was deeply jealous of his wife’s friendship with the late Tupac Shakur; that he once went over and fell madly in love with his former co-star, Stockard Channing; and that he had a mid-life crisis that led to weeks of solitude, international travel, and ayahuasca experiments. In the trailer for Smith’s upcoming docuseries on YouTube, which recounts his weight gain and subsequent health and exercise journey, he reveals that he once considered suicide.

Such openness comes, at least according to Pinkett Smith, from a healthy place. She told NPR in 2019 that – after working substantially on her marriage and her own mental health – she came to believe that healing can only come with complete candor. “I just realized that in part of my growth, the women and the people who had the courage to be very transparent with me about certain aspects of their journey really helped my journey tremendously,” she said. “I said to myself: why don’t we talk about this more often? Why is it a secret that people go through?

But in an age where big stars tend to disclose very little about their politics or sex lives, making the profile of many celebrities nondescript, this is refreshingly yet incredibly bizarre. There is something exciting and free about the Smith family – Red Table Talk, especially, is one of the few celebrity side businesses that delivers on its promise of royal frankness – but it also leaves them a bit drained as individuals. Every few weeks, but especially with the November releases of Smith’s new memoirs and his film King Richard, Oscar nominee, new personal revelations seem to emerge, to the point that it has almost become a joke. “Everything I know about Jada and Will’s marriage I have learned without my consent,” read a viral tweet last month.

They have certainly been humanized, and I am sure many have been comforted by the couple’s refusal to abide by unrealistic expectations of monogamy, marriage, and family. It’s nice, after all, to see one of the world’s most famous couples admit that long-term relationships can actually be really difficult to navigate. However, it means that it is more difficult for Smith and Pinkett Smith to disappear. We know as much about them as people who watch them play someone else on screen – like in King Richard, or the next Matrix Resurrections, in which Pinkett Smith reprises his role from the original trilogy – is less convincing.

The Smiths are no longer untouchable movie stars exuding glamor and mystery, but middle-aged norms with as many sexual hang-ups and bits of psychological acrimony as you are. That was probably the point of all this – especially when the details of the Smiths’ marriage always seemed to be the subject of gossip when they fell silent about it – but that doesn’t make him any less disappointing as a fan of his performance. When I see Will Smith in a movie, I want to be carried away by his performance. I don’t want to wonder if it was filmed before or after he – as a dubious gift for his wife’s birthday – tracked down the descendants of the white family that once owned his ancestors.