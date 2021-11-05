Will Smith paid his King Richard co-stars special bonuses

Will Smith has paid bonuses to the cast of King richard out of his own pocket, reports say.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Smith issued checks to the cast after Warner Bros changed the film to a day-and-date release, which would see it premiere in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

Smith reportedly received 40 million (£ 29.6 million) for his role as Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena.

It is said that he gave bonuses to the entire main cast, which includes Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellus, as well as Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena respectively.

Sidney and Singleton have previously praised Smith for his leadership skills on set: “Being on set with him was wonderful. He made sure everyone felt comfortable and safe and had a great time, it was never a dull moment, never. “

Sidney added: “He made sure everyone felt included and felt the love. He has such a big heart. “

Layla Crawford, who has a small role in the film as Lyndrea Price, said in the premiere of Red Notice that Smith was frequently generous with gifts: “He gave us Polaroid cameras and different gifts all the time. He is such a generous and sweet person. He also gave us gifts of iPhone 12 Pro Max in boxes. We opened them and everyone started crying. “

Crawford continued: “I literally cried my heart out, it was the best gift ever. Will Smith is a blessing, I learned a lot working with him. “

Much talk: the newly sincere Will Smith in 2019 (Matt Hayward / Getty Images)

King Richard se opens in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19.