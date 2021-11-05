Will Smith confesses that he thought about ending his father’s life to avenge his mother

It was in a publication in the United States, where an excerpt from the revealing memoirs of will smith which will be published on November 9, where the actor tells painful stories of his life.

According to the 53-year-old actor, his relationship with his late father William Carroll Smith Jr, it was not good and left him traumas after having lived chilling experiences then it was violent.

“My father was violent, but he was also in every game, play and recital. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited all the studios. The same intense perfectionist as terrorized his family also put food on the table every night of my life”, wrote.

Following this, the actor recalled an act of violence that he lived with his father and related, “When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that room, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am.“.

And continued, “What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith’, the alien annihilating MC, the larger-than-life movie star, it is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character, designed to protect myself. To hide from the world. To hide the coward “, because he confesses that all that work has been to offer an apologyhappened to his mother for not having done anything about it that day, “In everything I’ve done since then, the awards and accolades, the spotlights and the attention, the characters and the laughs, there has been a subtle chain of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For not standing up to my father. For being a coward”, commented.

Derived from this anger, the actor confessed that for a moment he thought of killing his own dad after he was sick with cancer, “One night, as I was gently leading him out of his room and into the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms was at the top of the stairs. When I was a child, I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was big enough, when he was strong enough, when he was no longer a coward, I would kill him“, he recounted.

However, forgiveness invaded him at that moment and he no longer did what he had in mind, “I stopped at the top of the stairs. You could push it down and get away with it easily. As the decades of hurt, anger and resentment disappeared, I shook my head and I proceeded to take Daddio to the bathroom “revealed.

Finally, Smith reflected on his relationship with his father and said, “There is nothing you can receive from the material world that gives you inner peace or satisfaction. In the end, it won’t matter one iota how well (people) have loved you, you will only get ‘the Smile’ based on how well you are. you loved”, he concluded.