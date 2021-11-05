WILL SCORE GOALS UNTIL THE AGE OF 75: Pep Guardiola’s epic description of Cristiano Ronaldo

This Saturday, in the Manchester City derby, Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager) will meet again Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United player), whom he crossed constantly while managing FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

They have been rivals for many years, but the Catalan coach respects, admires and recognizes what he has done The bug for more than a decade. He is such a scorer, he is so good at scoring goals, that he will surely continue to convert when he is a retired veteran.

PEP GUARDIOLA TALKED ABOUT CRISTIANO RONALDO

“I think he will score goals his whole life. He will be 75 years old, he may be retired, but in a barbecue he will play a game and score goals. These types of players, like Messi and him… What he has done in the last decade in the world of football, scoring goals and goals everywhere he has gone and helping his teams to win, speaks for itself. It’s good for the Premier League to have him back. I think United belongs to Cristiano, and Cristiano belongs to United. It’s a great lace. It was in the past and perhaps it will be good in the present and future. We will see it “, declared the three-time Premier League champion, in an interview with Sky Sports.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo registers 9 goals in 11 games played since he returned to Manchester United. Immediate impact transfer.

Do youDid you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo is just 2 scores away from becoming the first footballer with 800 goals in professional football. Video game registration.