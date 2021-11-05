Will BTS be included in the Sing 2 soundtrack?

Do youBts will be included in the soundtrack of Sing 2? On social networks and in international media there is a rumor that the famous Korean band BTS will be part of the movie Sing 2.

Although this news has not been confirmed by Universal Pictures, the song that could appear in Sing 2 is said to be ‘Not today’.

Other rumors suggest that the songs of BTS that can appear in Sing 2 would be Butter or Dynamite.

BTS in Sing 2

The ARMY They have made the term Sing 2 viral after it became known that BTS would be part of this new film project.

Fans of BTS, the most famous Korean group of all time, hope that the rumors are true and that they can enjoy the iconic song in the cinema.

The rumors of the participation of BTS in Sing 2 can be clarified until watching the movie. In Mexico the premiere in cinemas is scheduled for the next December 22th.

The Sing 2 soundtrack list leaked on social networks and featured artists such as: Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, BTS, among others.

On the other hand, it should be noted that BTS is succeeding in the world of cinema, because in the film ‘Eternals’ surprised the public by including ‘Friends’, played by Jimin and Taehyung.

Of course, the ARMY did not hesitate for a second to congratulate the boys for their participation in a Marvel Studios movie.

Sing 2 Who are the confirmed artists?

Five years after Sing’s premiere, Garth Jennings returns to the big screen with Sing 2. In this installment, the cast of animal artists seeks to launch a show in the entertainment capital.

For the English version, the participation of Matthew McConaughey, Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Bond, among others.

For the dubbing in Spanish, the voices of Benny Ibarra, Ha-Ash, Rubén Cerda, Óscar Flores, Roger González, María Eugenia Suárez, Chayanne, Greeicy, Vadhir derbez and Sebastián Rodríguez.