Why didn’t Philip K. Dick want to go try LSD in Krakow with Stanisław Lem?

Philip K. Dick (1928-1982) denounced him, fully convinced, to the FBI: Stanisław Lem – with whom he corresponded – did not exist, he was a collective built by communist intelligence, with the acronyms of Lenin, Engels and Marx, to infiltrate the minds of Western readers and kidnap American writers (Nixon himself, a masked communist, was on the scene). Dick brandished as proof that Lem’s books were written in very different styles.

Well, yesterday, at festival 42 -which runs until Sunday at the Fabra i Coats venue- strong evidence was exhibited – in case they were necessary – against the paranoia of good old Dick: Lem not only existed, between the years 1921 and 2006, but its prodigious adventures have nourished the biography Lem. A life that is not of this world (Impedimenta) work of the journalist Wojciech Orlinski, one of the guests of the 42.

“He went to see Soderbergh’s ‘Solaris’ with Clooney and left indignant, because it started on Earth”

Stanislaw Lem, at his home, in 1979 GETTY

Joining Orlinski was his friend Wojciech Zemek, who was Lem’s personal secretary for the last ten years of his life, in Krakow. “I opened his correspondence,” he explains, “ordered his library and his papers and dictated some of his books to me. He had a strong character but he was very honest, he would tell you what he thought outside of social conventions, which some found hard or shocking “

What has surprised Orlinski the most is Lem’s determination to erase all vestiges of his Jewish origins: “He built a story so that this topic was not talked about, he acted like a magician, he made people look to another site and had even the closest people fooled. He had seen many acquaintances and relatives murdered ”.

On the story of Philip K. Dick, he explains that “the American could not collect in the USA the rights of his books translated into Polish due to a problem in the currency exchange. Lem, a member of the writers association, suggested that he come to Poland, give some lectures and spend the money in Polish currency enjoying life for a while in Krakow. It was not a bad proposition for a drug addict like Dick, because then the local university experimented with LSD and other substances and asked for volunteers to try them, surely it was the only place in the world where getting high was legal and paid. But crazy Dick believed that this Lem, whatever he was, wanted to kidnap him, and he directed a huge sabotage operation on Lem that greatly affected his translations and reception in the US market, something that is still going on ”.





In the biography we witness everyday scenes (such as his fight against being overweight, because of his fondness for sweets) and we check the doses of reality that were hidden behind his fictions. We see how he suffered the Nazis, whose horrors “gave him insomnia and nightmares that dragged him all his life. Many of his books are actually about nightmares. ” Later, under Soviet power, his family was marginalized due to its bourgeois origins.

It is fascinating to see the things that Lem predicted, like a 20th century Jules Verne: “In the 1950s he describes gadgets that are like iPhones, global networks like the internet, and even virtual reality, which he called Phantomatics, a much more name. nice”. He also “advanced the problems of the internet when he was born, he was very critical of him.” Secretary Zemek corroborates this: “He did not trust a hair, he was among the first to see the dangers, wrote the article Cave Internetum, where he predicted Cambridge Analytica, how easy it was to manipulate public opinion with this tool, he saw it as something mathematically inevitable “.

He quarreled with the film director Tarkovski. “He did not like – explains Orlinski – the adaptation he made of his novel, he said that instead of shooting Solaris, have done Crime and Punishment. In fact, the only meeting they had ended up screaming, and he called it ‘stupid.’ Instead, he was incomprehensibly more satisfied with the work carried out by his friend Marek Piestrak – known as “the Polish Ed Wood” for the laughable quality of his productions – who shot two versions of his novels.

George Clooney, in Soderbergh’s ‘Solaris’, of which Lem only lasted the first minutes LV

Lem also had some problems with censorship because “the theory of relativity was considered contrary to Marxist principles and in Soviet science fiction books it was not respected.”

He was a candidate –and even a finalist– several times for the Nobel Prize, but “he was harmed by the pressure on his behalf from the Polish authorities, what was well seen in Sweden for them to give you the prize was to be clearly from the opposition. He never supported the regime but kept a low profile ”.

Did you see the version of Solaris Steven Soderbergh’s 2002 film starring George Clooney and Natascha McElhone? “It only endured the beginning,” Zemek reveals. We went to the cinema and, seeing that the film begins on Earth, he was outraged and got up, everything had to happen on the planet Solaris, for him ”.