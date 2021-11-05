Who has more money Sofía Vergara or Salma Hayek?

Sofia Vergara and Salma Hayek are two outstanding actresses with blood and Latin beauty who have been reaping successes, both in film and on television, for a long time.
The Mexican, Salma Hayek, is undoubtedly a reference for all actresses in Latin America and the world. From her beginnings on the small screen in 1988 to the present, the actress, model and businesswoman has managed to earn the respect and affection of the Hollywood industry and the public.
Between ad campaigns, movies and series with large audiences, he managed to make a spectacular fortune of 200 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Although Vergara began working a few years after Salma, she also managed to forge significant capital, by dint of hard work as a model, businesswoman and actress.
The Colombian has a net worth of 180 million dollars, according to the aforementioned media. Playing the role of “Gloria” in the successful strip Modern Family, it was learned that in the beginning she charged $ 30,000 per episode, during the first 3 seasons, a sum that rose as the success of the series grew until it reached the last figure agreed by the actress, closing at $ 500,000 per episode, according to the Celebrity Net Worth portal.
Despite these figures, both are professionals who continue to work and grow in their careers, adding successes and zeros in their accounts.