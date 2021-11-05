Where and how much is the transportation that the CDMX will offer for the Grand Prix of Mexico

Because there will be no parking at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the event of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, this weekend, the local government will offer transportation in five remote parking lots, from November 5 to 7, with a cost of 60 pesos per trip, which can be paid with the Integrated Mobility Card.

The support transport will be Trolleybus and the parking point will be: Azteca Stadium (gate 8); Metrobús, Shuttle of the National Auditorium; RTP, Expo México Santa Fe (Av. Carlos Lazo-México Santa Fe); Transport corridor (bus), Hipódromo de las Américas (Av. Del Conscripto access ú C Hipódromo); Transport Corridor (bus), Plaza Carso (Falcón Dam, Plaza Carso).

The arrival points of these buses will be Eje 3 Sur Añil (ahead of Gate 7 of the Palacio de los Deportes), Viaducto Río Piedad (between Gates 8 and 9 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome) and Eje 4 Oriente (between gates 12 and 13 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome).

Read also Checo Pérez’s Show Run is interrupted by feminist group

Transportation from CDMX to F1, where Checo Pérez will be

For the eviction of the property there will be a single exit point in Eje 3 Sur Añil, corner of Churubusco.

In the different remote parking lots -except in Hipódromo de las Américas and Plaza Carso, where payment will be in cash- there will be sale of Integrated Mobility cards preloaded with a cost of 135 pesos-15 pesos of plastic plus two trips of 60 pesos each. being a round trip-as well as recharges for those who already have it.

The parking lots will operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In addition, to speed up mobility in the area, the mobility network will enable free perimeter transport on the Autodromo circuit, in order to bring attendees closer to the door that corresponds to them. This service also includes preferential taxis for people with disabilities.

Read also Grand Prix of Mexico: When and where to see the practices, qualifying and race?

On the other hand, for those attendees who decide to opt for the Metro Collective Transport System (STC), on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7, the opening hours will be one hour before: at 05:00 hours and 06:00 hours, respectively, with the same closing time (24:00 hours).

The stations near the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (AHR) are Velódromo, Ciudad Deportiva and Puebla, on Line 9.

They will ask for a Covid-19 certificate for F1

In addition, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that for the Grand Prix of Mexico City, among other health measures, it is contemplated to request a vaccination certificate, use of face masks, temperature measurement and gel.