when the movie with Amanda Seyfried is released on Netflix

Netflix is ​​preparing the premiere of The Appearance of Things: a thriller starring Amanda Seyfried and featuring a Stranger Things star. What is it about?

Netflix has an extensive list of releases each month, but not all of them generate the same expectation. There are productions that arrive unnoticed and may or may not become popular, while others appear in the catalog with a large poster. In this last group we find The appearance of things, the upcoming supernatural thriller that features a performance by Amanda seyfried and the actress of Stranger things, Natalia Dyer. What is the tape about?

“A Manhattan couple move to a small town in the Hudson Valley, where they discover that their marriage can be as scary as the story of their new home.”, is the official synopsis of the production directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear from Elizabeth brundage.

It is rated by Netflix as a supernatural horror movie and also stars James Norton, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, F. Murray Abraham, and Jack Gore. The film is scheduled to be available in the library today April 29, 2021.

Seyfried will have a new appearance on Netflix after his acclaimed participation in Mank. Will play Catherine, a woman who is involved in a dark marriage. The 35-year-old actress shone in David Finsher’s film as Marion Davies and She was nominated for an Oscars for Best Supporting Actress. Previously he had also stood out in Dear John, Mamma Mia !, Heavy Girls and Letters to Juliet.

Secondly, Dyer will play the role of Willis: a young woman who is the victim of George, Catherine’s husband. The 25-year-old artist is currently filming the fifth season of Stranger Things and is advancing a career that already had her as the lead actress in Yes, God, Yes.