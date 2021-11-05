When and what time will the Mexican driver race?

The hours are counted to live one of the most important events for all motorsport fans. Although the Big prize of Formula 1 will take place from November 5 to 7 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City has not stopped all week.

Since the arrival of the pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez to Mexican lands, the city and the public gave one of the best welcomes to the compatriot of the Red Bull team. On Tuesday a press conference was called where the special helmet that will run alongside the pilot in the GP was shown.

Also, yesterday the event was held ‘Red Bull Show Run 2021”, Which delighted more than 100 thousand spectators who looked forward to seeing the RB7 car that saw Sebastian Vettel win in 2011 pass by.



The Mexican public had to wait a year to feel the excitement of F1 again and, one day after reliving the GP 2021, the organizers announced the sanitary measures that each attendee must follow, as well as the days and times in which it will take place. out the event.

The activities of the Friday 5th November will begin at 9:30 am with a practice session of the Carrera Panamericana. Starting at 11:30 (local time) will start first free practice and it will end at 12:30 hours.

From 12:55 to 13:20 there will be a practice for the NACAM Formula 4 championship. After the event, the second free practice will start from fifteen until 16 hours, culminating on the first day.

The second day of activity, the Saturday 6thIt will be the last training that the pilots will have before the big day. Starting at 11 and until 12 o’clocks will be the third practice free. While the session classification It will be from 14 hours to end with a press conference at 3 pm.

The last day, and the most exciting where the largest capacity of attendees is expected; Sunday 7 November, will have activities starting at 08:35 hours of the Pan-American Race and the Formula 4 Championship.

After that and to encourage the fans who hope to see ‘Checo’ Pérez on the podium, there will be a small parade of drivers at 11:20 am. As well as at 12:44 the Mexican National Anthem will sound to start the final race.

It will be until 13 hours when the race will start for the Mexican Grand Prix and that will culminate with 71 laps. The Mexico GP page announced that schedules may vary depending on logistics and weather issues.



The Rodríguez Brothers circuit has a distance of 4,304 kilometers. The track has 71 laps and in the last award made, in 2019, the pilot Valtteri Bottas set the lap record in a time of 1: 18.741, while Lewis Hamilton took the GP.

The Mexican rider, Sergio Pérez, is expected to achieve his fifth podium: “Getting on the podium is the least my country deserves. Since the first year I came to F1, I have had impressive support. It did not matter where it ended, the support is brutal, “he mentioned during the press conference at the Telcel Theater.

The Mexican public expects the Red Bull driver to win one of the top positions next Sunday. He currently has four podiums and two third places in the last races held in Turkey and the United States.