WhatsApp Web can now be used with the phone turned off

A few months ago, WhatsApp announced that it was working on a multi-device support, which would allow a person to open their messaging account on four different devices at the same time.

According to what several users have reported, everything indicates that this innovative function has left its beta phase and is already available, at least on some platforms.

At the moment, WhatsApp Web can work even if the phone is not connected to the internet or is not turned on. The same is true for the desktop version of WhatsApp.

Thus, iPhone or Android users can access the settings from the application and enter “linked devices” to add a new one.

Then you must enter the web or desktop version and scan the QR that will be displayed on the screen through the device’s camera.

WhatsApp allows you to link up to four additional devices without the need for the main phone to be connected.

For now, this new multi-device mode is available in the iOS and Android mobile application, in addition to the desktop version and WhatsApp Web.

Of course, from the messaging service they explain that the same account cannot be used on two phones, although this function is expected to be active soon.

Multi-device support is already available, however, not all users may be able to access it immediately.

At the moment, it is unknown when it will be active for all who use the popular messaging application although it should gradually reach users.

