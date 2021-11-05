WhatsApp Web and Desktop now work offline with your phone

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world and one of the functions that users have been asking for for a long time is the possibility of being able to access their account from a device (ovaries) other than their cell phone.

This is possible with WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop, however the problem with this method is that if the phone does not have an internet connection, the chats are not updated.

However, WhatsApp has just activated multi-device mode for all users, which eliminates dependence on connecting to a phone to use the service. It should be noted that this update is gradually reaching users, so if you don’t have it yet, don’t despair.

How to activate the new WhatsApp multi-device function?

With this new feature, users can now use WhatsApp on their phone and even others four devices nor telephone simultaneously. That is, even if your cell phone battery is dead. “Each complementary device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of Privacy and security through the end-to-end encryption what people who use WhatsApp expect ”.

Regarding the above, the company highlighted that they have developed new technologies to maintain end-to-end encryption and, at the same time, achieve sync data from accounts such as: contact names, chat files, starred messages and more, on all devices.

And, as the company itself pointed out, the fact that the app is multi-device It implied a great technical challenge for them. “To achieve this, we had to rethink the architecture of WhatsApp and design new systems to enable an autonomous multi-device experience while preserving end-to-end encryption and privacy.”

Now, to enjoy this benefit, you only have to follow a few simple steps. First of all, you must update both the mobile app and the web version to the latest version or access the most recent update of the web service.

later, iOS and Android users must access the mobile version of WhatsApp, select “Settings” and go to “Connected devices”.

They will need to access the web or desktop version of the service and scan the QR.

Once this is done, Android & iOS users will be able to link up to 4 devices that the system will remember and from which the WhatsApp account can be accessed even with the mobile inactive.



The security challenges

The company explained that, before introducing the multi-device function, everyone on WhatsApp was identified by a single identity key from which all the encrypted communication keys. With multi-device, each device now has its own identity key.

In this way the server WhatsApp Maintains a mapping between each person’s account and all the identities of their devices. When someone wants to send a message, they get the keys to the device list from the server.

“We have also tackled the challenge of preventing a malicious server or compromised spy on someone’s communications by secretly adding devices to someone’s account. We use a combination of technologies to solve this: first, we have security codes extended to now represent the combination of all of someone’s device identities so that anyone and their contact can always verify all the devices they are sending messages to.

Second, to reduce the number of times someone needs to perform identity checks, the platform developed a technology called Automatic Device Verification. This system allows devices to automatically establish trust with each other so that someone needs to compare another user’s security code only if that user re-registers their full account, rather than each time a new device is linked to their account.

Finally, they will also provide people control and protection additional information about which devices are linked to his account. First, everyone will continue to be asked to pair new add-on devices scanning a QR code from your phone. This process now requires biometric authentication before pairing when people have enabled this feature on supported devices. Also, people will be able to see all the add-on devices linked to their account, as well as when they were last used, and will be able to log out remotely if necessary.

Maintain the privacy of messages

When people message each other in individual chats, a encrypted session in pairs between each of the sender and recipient devices. Multi-device WhatsApp uses a client distribution approach, in which the WhatsApp client that sends the message encrypts it and transmits it N number of times to N number of different devices, which are on the sender’s and receiver’s device lists. . Each message is individually encrypted using the peer-to-peer encryption session established with each device. Messages are not stored on the server after delivery. For groups, we continue to use the same scalable Sender Key encryption scheme from the Signal Protocol.

The architecture of WhatsApp used a smartphone as the source of everything. But with the new multi-device capability, up to four other add-on devices other than phones can connect to WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security.

In addition, so that people have a consistent experience with WhatsApp regardless of the device they are using, the platform synchronizes the message history, as well as other information on the status of the application on all devices. All this data is synchronized and end-to-end encrypt between your devices.

For message history: When a companion device is paired, the primary device encrypts a recent chat message packet and transfers them to the newly paired device. The key to this encrypted message history is sent to the newly paired device via an end-to-end encrypted message. After the companion device downloads, decrypts, unpacks, and stores the messages securely, the keys are removed. From then on, the add-on device accesses the message history from its own local database.

Other application data requires more than an initial transfer from the phone. Continuous syncing is also needed every time someone changes the state of your app (for example, when you add a new contact, mute a chat, or star a message). To fix this, the WhatsApp server securely stores a copy of the state of each application that can be accessed by all of someone’s devices. To adequately protect this, all information, and even data metadata About the information (what type of user data is stored or accessed), it is encrypted end-to-end with keys that constantly change and that only that person’s devices know.

Also read: Viral video: Influencer raffle truck and his mother wins it

Receive every Friday Hello Weekend, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta