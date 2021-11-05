What happens to your body if you consume a lot of lemon? Here we explain it to you

The lemon is a fruit very noble, we can use it in hundreds of recipes different, from delicious salty dishes to delicious desserts and refreshing drinks, in addition to its juice can be the ideal complement to season many more recipes, that is why it is so popular, it is also a food which is quite a lot healthy Thank you to your Benefits and properties, however it can also cause certain Negative effects.

Have you ever wondered what happens if you consume a lot lemon? We will explain what happens to your body when you consume too much lemon, both on the side of the Benefits as on the side of the health problems that could cause, so that you avoid the excess of this fruit and at the same time you can take advantage of all the kindness of this citric.

Related news

Profits

The key to understanding how healthy can become a fruit like the lemon It is in the nutrients that it can provide us, in that sense the lemon stands out for its high content of vitamin C and citric acid, so it is able to stimulate your immune system, help you prevent diseases infectious type and increase defenses of your body, however, is not the only thing you can do.

It can also help prevent cardiovascular diseases, as well as increasing the absorption of iron in our body; added to that the citric acid has capabilities antiseptics and can even benefit those who suffer from kidney stones or gout, as you can see is a citrus that can bring great benefits to your health if you include it constantly in your feeding.

Related news

Lemon can cause serious damage if consumed in excess. Photo: Pixabay

Disadvantages

But although the lemon can be very healthy, its consumption in excess can have serious consequences for our Health and be harmful, since it can cause different symptom in our organisms, among them, diarrhea and stomach aches, added to this can cause damage to the toothpaste since it is too abrasive and its prolonged contact with the teeth causes dental erosion and weakening.