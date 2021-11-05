What happened to the relationship between the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr?

No one can deny that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best receivers in the league.. Neither fans nor coaches nor players nor owners, as long as he’s healthy, of course. Unfortunately for the receiver, he is totally erased from the Browns.

Possibly not 100%, in fact, since his time with the Giants he’s not at his bestBut at least he’s healthy and uninjured to be part of Cleveland’s offense and not just one more, but the star catcher.

Two days this week Odel Beckham Jr. was banned from practices with the Browns, but if there is no injury and it is not on the list of positives for COVID-19, what would be the reason why they are not needing the receiver within the team.

The truth is that the situation of the Browns is not like to throw the bells to the flight. They’re at the bottom of their division and it doesn’t look like they’re coming out anytime soon. and less if they hide their weapons themselves as OBJ. We do not know if by week 9 he will be active after two days being excluded from training.

If we analyze a little, the reason for the non-training of Odell Beckham Jr. is strange, because the body of receivers is not only not the best, but it has many casualties and you have to make use of the bank or even third options.

Of the three possible starting catchers, one is OBJ and the other two are in doubt for Week 9. Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples Jones are kind of questionable and there are only two receivers left on the team, both substitutes: Rashard Higgins and Anthony Schwartz, which makes the issue of Beckham Jr. more surprising.

Odell Beckham Jr. officially out of the Browns

November 2 was the key date for Odell Beckham Jr., It was when you could make changes between teams in the NFLBut since the date is gone and the Browns kept the catcher, he will have to keep the team, even if they still don’t use them.

Since before Odell Beckham Jr. was excluded from practice, the receiver’s father had already raised his voice by sharing a video in which Baker Mayfield, QB of the Browns, you have your child open to receive the passes, but you do not send them to the OBJ address.

Until Lebron James, NBA star spoke about it, posting on social networks a message in favor of Odell Beckham Jr. mentioning: “OBJ will show again why #FreeOBJ is special“.

After several days of back and forth, the Browns parted ways with the NFL catcher, released Odell Beckham Jr.After three seasons with the team and by week 10, he will be able to be with any team that hires him.

How the relationship between OBJ and the Browns franchise was broken remains unknown, but the only sure thing is that he will be in another team very soon, catching passes and in one of those, some against Cleveland.