What famous millionaire and “shark” helped Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez to succeed in boxing

Saúl Álvarez has been supported in his boxing career by an important Mexican businessman. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

Next Saturday November 6th, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez will get in the ring again, this time to face Caleb Plant. The Mexican is already in The Vegas, Nevada, in the United States, where the fight in which he hopes to be victorious will take place.

Although Saúl does not like to proclaim himself the winner before fighting, recently revealed what he will do if he is victorious at the MGM Grand Arena. Álvarez spoke in an interview with Box Azteca and he told what his plan is for Sunday, November 7, the day after the fight. He noted that if he were to get out of the ring well, the first thing he would do would be go golfing with his friends.

The Mexican boxer is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding athletes in Mexico, as he has stood out for his style and technique for boxing, as well as showing that he is a strong rival for those who come in front of him.

Nevertheless, “The cinnamon” He has become a great athlete thanks to the help of a powerful Mexican businessman who has stood out for always supporting the sport. Is about Carlos Bremer, who appeared on the show Shark tank as a panelist with other great businessmen such as Rodrigo Herrera Aspra and the now deputy of Morena, Patricia Armendariz.

Carlos Bremer is one of the most successful Mexican businessmen of the moment. Photo: Instagram @carlosbremergtz

And it is that one of the main drivers of national talent in the sports field has been Bremer, who has sponsored various personalities in the media, largely due to his fanaticism for the sport.

Lorena Ochoa, Adrián González, Juan Manuel Márquez and Paola Longoria, have been some of the most recognized athletes who received stimuli from companies related to the panelist of Shark tank; However, the greatest of the faces that are recognized among its beneficiaries is that of The cinnamon.

The boxer, multi-time world champion in four different divisions and recognized by experts as the best “pound-for-pound” boxer, is also one of the athletes who has received the financial support of the Monterrey millionaire since his beginnings in the ring, but especially from 2017, when Álvarez signed a sponsorship agreement with the financial group Value, company of Carlos Bremer since its founding in 1988.

But the relationship of Carlos Bremer with Saúl el “Canelo” Álvarez It is not limited only to the financial aspect, but this bond is much more personal and proof of this was given in the wedding of the Mexican fighter with Fernanda Gomez in Guadalajara, Jalisco, on May 15, where great personalities gathered to accompany the couple on that special day.

Next Saturday the boxing function will take place between Saúl Álvarez and Caleb Plant. Photos: Instagram @canelo / @calebplant

Among Álvarez’s intimate guests, they highlighted J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Maná, Los Angeles Azules, Prince Royce, among many others, where the businessman was also involved Carlos Bremer, who assured his presence in the two events of the “Canelo”, Both the religious and the party.

“That (Saúl Álvarez) is getting married formally gives me great pleasure (…) we are ready for the wedding, I think that if I go to all of them,” he mentioned Bremer for Gabriela Acosta from Meter during the opening of the Mexican Baseball League, where he threw the first ball in the debut of the Mariachis from Jalisco in the competition.

The words of Bremer prior to the wedding of his Mexican compatriot, they highlight the pride he feels for being a friend of Alvarez:

“That he remains humble, that this makes the greatness of the heroes as we need it in Mexico; May he be a hero, may he continue to triumph, and may he remain as smart as he is. May he continue to be concerned about Mexicans and Latinos, that is why I am proud to be his friend ”.

And it is that the relationship of the two dates back many years, since the own Alvarez has boasted in social networks the good friendship they maintain and in 2018 described him as “a great friend who I esteem and admire”, while thanking the brand for its support Value in his carrer.

