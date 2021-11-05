What does Chivas need to qualify for the 2021 Apertura playoff?

Chivas are on the brink of failure or miracle in Liga MX. The bet to leave out Víctor Manuel Vucetich after the victory against Pachuca on matchday nine and giving the position to Marcelo Michel Leaño, has not produced the results or the desired style of play and the Flock could be left out of the Big Party on the last day (so prepare the memes).

The defeat against Tigres, on matchday 16, left Chivas with 19 points, a figure that Atlético de San Luis, Pachuca and Pumas can reach, which has a pending match, so the Flock is really in trouble.

When Vucetich was fired, despite having four straight games without a loss, Chivas had 13 points. With Leaño, he has added six units in seven gamesSo instead of climbing the overall table, it has dropped dramatically and is currently in eleventh place.

What does Chivas need to qualify for the playoff?

With 19 points and only one game to play, Chivas depends on himself, although he has no possibility of settling in the positions that give direct access to the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla.

The The last game of the regular season is against Mazatlán, on Friday, November 5, As a visitor and to keep the repechage hopes alive, Chivas have to win, as they have no margin for error.

The chivahermanos found the first two miracles in the tie between Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis, as well as the defeat of Pumas against Santos Laguna, as these matches left the rojiblanco team within the first 12 places.

Chivas’ outlook for matchday 17

If he wins against Mazatlán

It would reach 22 points and he would no longer have to see what happens with Atletico de San Luis (19 points), Pachuca (18 points) and Pumas (18 points). From the outset, with the victory he would surpass Mazatlán in the general table, so he would be virtually qualified, except for a win by Atlético de San Luis by difference of four goals against Santos, in Torreón.

If it draws against Mazatlán

With the tie in Mazatlán would reach 20 units, so it would need the defeat of Pumas, for Pachuca to lose to Xolos or for Santos to win or draw with San Luis. If San Luis wins, he has to pray for the defeat of Puebla or Necaxa.

-That Pachuca draw or lose against Xolos

-Victory or draw of Santos against San Luis

-Defeat of Pumas (against Cruz Azul)

-Defeat of Puebla or Necaxa in case San Luis wins

If you lose against Mazatlán

Chivas would need miracles but there is hope, as it would stay at 19 points. He needs defeats from Pumas, Pachuca and San Luis in their respective games. If anyone wins, the dream is over.

-Defeat of Pumas against Santos (pending match)

-Defeat of Pachuca against Xolos on matchday 17

-Defeat of San Luis against Santos on matchday 17

-Defeat of Pumas against Cruz Azul on matchday 17