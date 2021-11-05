Warhammer III will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass

We recently mentioned the collaboration agreement reached between SEGA and Microsoft, and it seems that we can already see the first fruits of this important agreement. And it was recently announced that one of the biggest launches of the Japanese company by the next 2022 it will be available out on Xbox Game Pass PC.

We are talking about what is probably the game most awaited by all of us who are lovers of strategy games, the spectacular Total War: Warhammer III. As announced by Xbox Wire a few minutes ago, all Xbox Game Pass PC users will be able to enjoy this great title on the same day of its launch.

A piece of news that will surely make more than one fan jump out of their seats, I know because the same thing has happened to me.

Total War: Warhammer III available on Xbox Game Pass PC starting February 17

Although originally the title should have seen the light at the end of this year, Total War: Warhammer III has not gotten rid of the wave of titles that have finally been delayed to the next 2022. But everything indicates that we will finally be able to enjoy this long-awaited game starting next February 17, And what is better, if we are subscribers of Xbox Game Pass PC (included in the Ultimate subscription) we will be able to enjoy the title the same day of its departure without any additional cost.

This new installment will be the largest to date and will add spectacular new factions to the already long list of Total War Warhammer, including the arrival of Great Cathay, among many others.