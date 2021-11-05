Verstappen concentrates on him and does not think about what Hamilton says

Like every weekend of Formula 1, everything that surrounds Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is magnified, but sometimes the fault is their own as it has happened in the previous one of this Grand Prix of Mexico.

During Thursday’s press conferences, both the British Mercedes driver and the Dutch Red Bull driver spoke about their battle, a duel that we had been waiting for for a long time and that with five races to go distance both drivers by just 12 points in favor of del energy drinks equipment.

According to Hamilton, some drivers take their rivalries too far. The seven-time world champion believes everyone should measure his words more publicly for various reasons and, among others, he referred to Verstappen Due to his short experience in situations like this, something that he believes works in his favor.

Despite those words from the Mercedes driver, Verstappen, who is currently leading the drivers’ classification, preferred to be very calm and not get too involved in the game of his greatest rival.

“I like what I’m doing, it takes pressure off me. It’s not the first time I’m in a championship fight, but it’s the first time in Formula 1. So in the end that’s really not too different, I need to win, and that’s what I’ve been doing in the past as well. “

Speaking more specifically on the subject of rivalries that seems to piss Hamilton off, Verstappen dissociated himself from the statements of his greatest rival and acknowledged that he does not care about everything that happened in Formula 1’s past.

In a question in which they mentioned the historical rivalry of Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, commented: “Now I need to do the same here. And as I have said in previous races, when the car is capable of winning, I will win. If the car is not capable of winning, I will not win. And then, regarding the part of rivalries, I don’t really think about historic fights that happened many years ago between two drivers. That’s the past. “

Also read:

Finally, # 33 continued in the same vein and assured that he knows what he has to do to be victorious once the curtain closes on this season with the checkered flag at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I just focus on what I have to do on the track, trying to get as much as possible. This is how you can end up winning the championship, you have to try to get as many points available and of course try to beat your opponent” .

Gallery: Max Verstappen on the podium of the United States Grand Prix