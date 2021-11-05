Venezuela cites a Liga MX player for Conmebol Qualifiers

AFP

Leonardo Gonzalez will remain as coach of the national team Venezuela in view of Ecuador and Peru for the South American qualifying Qatar-2022 World Cup and presented a call led by the forward Solomon Rondon, announced this Thursday the local federation.

The biggest novelty in the list of 26 names released by the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) is the presence of the attacking midfielder Luis Gonzalez, player of the Junior Colombian. ‘Cariaco’ González, 30, receives his first call to the Red wine since November 2018 in the midst of an excellent moment, with 7 goals and 4 assists in the league this season.

While Rondón (Everton, England) and the central Yordan osorio (Parma, Italy) are two key returns. Both have not been able to play for their national team in 2021 for various reasons.

Derailed in the race for World Cup spots by occupying the last position of the table with only 7 points in 12 games played, Venezuela will face Ecuador on November 11 in Quito and on November 16 Peru in Caracas.

Although last month in an interview with AFP the technician Leo Gonzalez He said that he would only be willing to continue at the helm of the Red wine if he did it as an “official coach”, he will follow two more matches.

“It is very difficult to be an interim for so many games (…) In this way it is very difficult to make decisions, because the decisions have to be made by whoever can come, “he declared then. Gonzalez, who is also a coach of the Deportivo Lara in the Venezuelan league.

He has led six games as interim coach after taking office in August with the Portuguese’s departure. Jose Peseiro for defaults. His record: one win and five losses.

The president of the FVF, Jorge Gimemez, has said that he is negotiating for a technician of “international hierarchy” and the press has shown the Argentine Jose Pekerman as a candidate.

