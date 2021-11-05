Until the tail everything is crisis, Gandalf

I put them in a situation: the couple give the murderous monster a slip in the middle of the rainy night, leave the cabin and run to the car that they left parked nearby when they decided to spend that night in that rustic landscape, in their tents or in the bucolic wooden hut. While trying to get the keys out of the bag, a lightning bolt scares them and they fall into the mud. The seconds to retrieve them from the puddle, groping, are agonizing. They get into the car, they lock the inside. Saved! But no, the car does not start the first time and our eagerness to start it has just choked the engine.

You have seen this in a movie. Me too. In so many that I would be unable to mention any, because one has the impression that it is the scene of any of the films of Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare in Elm street, I Know What You Did Last Summer…, or any of his parodies, like the famous and funny series scream. Or parody of parody, those crazy movies of Scary movie… Anyway, the title is the least, it’s a scene ready-to-wear that can even change genre and land in a police thriller or a family melodrama, as is the case Ben’s return, one of the last Julia Roberts films, in which she stars in this standardized moment in front of the house of some drug traffickers.

The monster is the coronavirus and its devastating economic shock effects. The saving race to the car is the successful vaccination campaign. The car keys recovered from the ground are the intense economic rebound that we have been registering throughout this year, in numbers of contributors, consumption indicators and people who find employment. And the non-sparking pearl plug is the price of energy, the collapse of international distribution, and the price index riding into runaway inflation.

Evils have spurs. In films in which a cousin of Carlos Sainz’s car does not appear in the 1998 Rac – you know, that bastard “tries to start it” – there is often an intriguing last shot that guarantees the sequel and in which the dead evil reveals not be dead at all. And here we do remember who was the first to do it in a highly successful title: Friday the 13th, that of 1980, with the final trick of the young woman passed out in the boat in the middle of the lake.

But this hairlessness is often not fatal nor does it amend the heroic journey of the protagonists who are saved, if there are more than one. In reality, it has become a standardized mechanism to guarantee the sequel. But his warning message is so classic that in the Spanish proverb it is expressed with a bullfighting allegory: “Even the tail is all bull”. Gandalf the Gray, defeated the Balrog of Moria on the bridge of Khazad-dum, and when he was already promising them happy, the bicharraco in his fall caught him with the tip of the whip by the ankle and dragged him into the abyss.

As in the movies, agents of recovery today wonder if what we are going through is a tip scare of the pandemic or, in fact, the guarantee of a sequel. Those of us who are optimistic, on the other hand, tend to remember that the magician finally killed the beast in the depths of Moria and that he reappeared some time later with that famous phrase: “Now I am Gandalf the White, and at the dawn of the storm I return to you all”.