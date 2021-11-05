United States: 5 Inclusive Destinations to Visit This Holiday Season

The United States has incredible “queer-friendly” destinations to have a good time in the company of our favorite people (Getty Images)

Traveling is one of the passions of humanity. We like exciting travel, relaxing destinations, and alternative experiences. When it comes to undertaking this task and seeing what the next tourist destination will be, the LGBTQIA + community is very clear about it and has already laid the foundations of what will be his Upcoming destinations to travel this holiday season.

The collective rights they vary widely around the world, even among the countries that we usually consider inclusive. Although more and more cities and countries are experiencing the presence of homosexual tourists normally, the homophobia it is still present in many corners of the world . A report published in December by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA), encrypted the number of countries that, Today, they continue to criminalize homosexuality, at 69, some of them even with the death penalty.

Of course, none of these countries are recommended. Instead, there are other Very respectful and committed destinations in terms of sexual equality that offer total security. USA It has incredible “queer-friendly” destinations to have a good time in the company of our favorite people. From playing roulette and watching Katy Perry or a hologram of Whitney houston in Las Vegas until enjoy skiing on the epic slopes of Vermont, if what you are looking for is a friendly environment that guarantees fun, these are some of the ideal destinations to visit.

1. Island Hopping in Hawaii

On Maui, you can enjoy paradisiacal beaches such as Kaanapali Beach and Makena Big Beach, whale watching and snorkeling tours, and sunrise bike tours through Haleakala National Park (Getty Images)

The state of Aloha it is one of the friendliest destinations in the United States . On Maui it is possible to enjoy paradisiacal beaches such as Kaanapali Beach and Makena Big Beach, whale watching and snorkeling tours, and bike tours at dawn by the Haleakala National Park.

One of the must-sees is the impressive road trip to Hana to see waterfalls, rainforests and black and red sand beaches. For the best queer bars and clubs, it is necessary to go to the famous beach of Waikiki on the island of Oahu. The perfect tour starts in Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand for the promenade of Mai tais and follow with a Hula catamaran ride for the “wettest, wildest and most half-naked ride.”

2. Soak up southern hospitality in Eureka Springs, Arkansas

In town in Carroll County, you can enjoy cocktails and live music at Missy’s White Rabbit Lounge, dine at Rowdy Beaver Den, and enjoy dance and drag shows at Eureka Live (Getty Images)

Even the streets are not straight on the “Gay Capital of the Ozarks”, where queer life is served with southern hospitality (and a seven-story statue of Jesus). Here, more than 30% of residents identify as LGBTQIA + . The first stop is to try the famous waters of the city on the trail Eureka Springs Natural Springs Trail or bathe in them in Palace Bathhouse.

Then you can walk the charming winding streets, take selfies in the Rainbow Steps, gaze at the grand historic Victorian houses and stop along the walk to support queer businesses like Nibbles Eatery (named the “Best Coffeeshop in Arkansas” by USA Today), Sugar & Spite & Everything Tight and Earthbound Trading Company.

With regard to accommodation, the Magnetic Valley Resort is aimed at gay, bisexual and straight men and the Bridgeford house it is queer property. In town in Carroll County, you can enjoy cocktails and live music at the Missy’s White Rabbit Lounge, dine in Rowdy Beaver Den, and enjoy the dance and drag shows in Eureka Live.

3. Ski the best slopes and relax by the fire in Stowe, Vermont

If downhill skiing isn’t your thing, you can opt for ice skating, snowboarding, and dog sledding (Getty Images)

With their snow-capped mountains, the world renowned ski and plenty of bars and inns to cozy up by a roaring fire, Stowe it’s an east coast winter well done. If alpine skiing is not your thing, you can opt for the ice skating, the snowboard and the dog sledding. Or enjoy nature (and some alone time) in kilometers of backcountry trails.

A must: book a room in the Lodge at Spruce Peak to practice yoga and bathe in the forest , and a meal in the WhistlePig Pavilion, Serving classics like pulled pork and mac n cheese. To immerse yourself in the traditional Austria and relive your favorite moments of The Sound of Music is the Trapp Family Lodge, with a bierhall and family history tours. For something a bit more low-key, there are queer-friendly inns like Timberholm Inn, Brass Lantern Inn or Stone Hill Inn. The favorites to eat and drink in the area are Black Cap Coffee & Beer and Hen of the Wood.

4. Get to the hottest winter spot in Miami, Florida

Of course, there is more to Miami than just beaches and pools (Getty Images)

Miami is literally America’s hottest place in December and January, and nothing better South Beach to spend a few days in pure bathing suits . On Gaythering hotel It is possible to enjoy the sauna of the place and theme nights such as Boozie Bingo Thursday and Bears and Hares Friday. For its part, the cozy Axel Beach Hotel, A setback art deco with a bohemian atmosphere, it has a rooftop bar and an attractive pool and jacuzzi. They are both very close to 12th Street Beach, a loud and proudly gay beach. After fun in the sun, cool off with a cocktail at Twist, Nathan’s, or The Palace, where you can eat a “quesadiva” and see one of the best drag shows in Florida, is a must.

For a different beach experience, you can ditch your bathing suit and visit au naturel the Haulover Park, where the northern section is popular with LGBTQIA + locals . Of course, there’s more to Miami than just beaches and pools: get a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s famous architecture with an Art Deco walking tour (with or without cocktails), or get your dose of culture at cool museums like The Wolfsonian, Rubell Museum, Superblu, and Museo de Arte Pérez. For the adventurous: look for alligators in the Everglade National Park. For foodies: try a delicious Cuban sandwich or old clothes in Versailles or a “Honduran snack” in the Typical Central American Coffee.

5. Bet on a great time in Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is the ideal place to enjoy dazzling shows, exciting casinos, luxury hotels and endless buffets with all kinds of food (Getty Images)

The mega hotels of the Sin City What Luxor, Wynn, Mandalay Bay and Caesars Palace they are super suitable for LGBTQIA + people , Besides of Bellagio Water Show and the gondola rides in The Venetian they never disappoint. If what you are looking for is something different, Pinball Hall of Fame, the Neon Museum or a speakeasy in the Mob Museum they are excellent alternatives.

P To enjoy the best live shows is RuPaul’s Drag Race Live and, if you are lucky, in Absinthe you can meet with Katy Perry, Usher and a hologram of Whitney Houston. The LGBTQIA + bars of Vegas Fruit Loop What Fun Hog ​​Ranch, The Phoenix Bar and Lounge, Badlands Saloon, Freezone and The Las Vegas Lounge (the only trans bar in Nevada) are a must stop. After you’ve had all this fun, get some fresh air away from the Strip with a hike in Red Rock Canyon or a cruise on Lake Mead it’s key.

