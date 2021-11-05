Undoubtedly – QB Dak Prescott will start for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

FRISCO, Texas – There’s no drama this week: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

“You can say for sure,” Prescott said.

Prescott did not play last week with a sprained right calf suffered in the Oct. 17 win over the New England Patriots on his triumphant touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

Cooper Rush helped guide the Cowboys to a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in his first career outing, including the winning pass to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds remaining.

“Last week was wonderful for Coop to come in and for us to keep up when he wasn’t out there,” guard Zack Martin said, “but [Prescott] it looks fantastic and looks ready to play. “

Prescott said it’s “pretty close” to 100 percent. He said his first practice serve on Wednesday, he instinctively came out of his pocket and wondered if that was the best decision. He said he will continue his extended warm-up to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

“I don’t mean older because I’ve only been at this for six years, but as I get more experience, I spend more time taking care of my body,” Prescott said. “I’m being very determined about it. I feel good. Out there, I’m not thinking about the leg. I’m not thinking about anything but strategy and preparing.”

Prescott said watching from the side was a different experience, and that he was initially disappointed that he didn’t play against the Vikings.

“Every opportunity we get to get out there, you don’t get a lot, you want to take advantage of it. But just the same, I got over it quickly,” Prescott said. “I knew the perspective. I knew where we came from and this is a long road. And we are a team that can play for a long time. We can play until that last game, so I have to keep that in mind when the decision was made.”

Was there a way the Cowboys could keep him out for two games?

“No, they got their two weeks with the bye,” he said, “so we’ll give them that.” In six games, Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his last four outings, a mark for a Cowboys quarterback.

What are Prescott’s expectations for Sunday after missing a game?

“Be better,” he said. “That’s my expectation going into everything. I think I’ve had two good days of practice and I’m still improving, putting the final stamps on strategy and going out and being better than I was a couple of weeks ago against the Patriots.”