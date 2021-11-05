Ubisoft + is now available in Mexico!

Ready to pay for another streaming service? Today it has been revealed that Ubisoft +, subscription platform with more than 100 games from the French company, It is now available in Mexico for the PC.

Ubisoft + offers us more than 100 Ubisoft games. Here we find an offer made up of new releases, such as Far Cry 6 and Riders republic, as well as classic installments of Rayman, Tom Clancy and other series, up to expansions, DLC and other content of this style.

As already mentioned, Ubisoft + is only available on PC at the moment. The monthly subscription to this platform is $ 299 pesos per month. Here’s what Philippe Tremblay, Ubisoft’s chief subscription officer, had to say about it:

“At Ubisoft, we are committed to offering our players the best experience and opportunity to discover all of our worlds. That’s why we’re expanding Ubisoft + to players in new territories, making it easier than ever to access our upcoming games, new releases, live games, and classic franchises, all with one subscription. “

Ubisoft + has arrived in Mexico! 🇲🇽 🇲🇽 🇲🇽 Subscribe to Ubisoft + to play Far Cry 6 and be one of the first to play Riders Republic and upcoming titles on launch day. Plus get access to over 100 PC games. More information: https://t.co/jAECT4lyyB pic.twitter.com/70wAWTLT2T – Ubisoft Latam (@UbisoftLatam) November 4, 2021

At the moment there are no plans to bring this service to consoles, or offer something similar to what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has with EA Play. Although the selection of this service is only focused on Ubisoft games, surely there are people who are happy with the arrival of this platform.

While the Ubisoft + service may sound appealing to some, it is no match for Xbox Game Pass, which is sure to be the direct comparison that many will make. Similarly, $ 300 pesos a month is high to only offer games from the French company.

Via: Ubisoft