two Apple executives discuss the development of the Apple Watch Series 7

The main change we’ve seen in the Apple Watch Series 7 is on its screen. This is now more resistant, 70% brighter and, above all, 20% larger than the previous generation. Two Apple executives have spoken of this in an interview with the Independent.

Resizing is changing the interface, even slightly

Alan Dye, Vice President of Interface Design, and Stan Ng, Vice President of Product Marketing, sat down with The Independent to talk about the change represented by the larger screen on the Apple Watch Series 7. A change that, in addition, has had to be made without compromising the other aspects of the watch. In this regard Stan Ng has expressed himself thus:

“Size limits the amount of information that can be displayed, and therefore every pixel counts. The redesigned screen on the 7 Series is a great technical innovation. Growing the screen is a huge benefit to users, but only if it does not compromise any other part of the experience, such as comfort, aesthetics, battery life, or backward compatibility. “

“We did this by integrating the touch sensor into the OLED panel, which allows the height of the device itself to remain the same. So for all intents and purposes we have been able to expand the visible area without significantly increasing the overall size of the case. “.





Thanks to the increased screen size now it is easier to interact with the watch. Either unlocking it when we put it on or reading a text message we can see more information or, at least, a better distribution of it.

“We knew it was an opportunity to optimize the design of the entire experience. So we’ve spent the last few years rethinking and reorganizing each element, making hundreds of really small changes, but we think they are important and impactful for the user interface works in harmony with the new screen design and making the user interface even easier to use. “





This increase in size has allowed, among others, bring a full QWERTY keyboard to the Apple Watch. An interesting change that greatly facilitates being able to use the clock to reply to a message or write an email, to give a couple of examples. Alan Dye says the following:

“From the very first Apple Watch, text input has been critical and challenging. We always wanted a QWERTY keyboard and this new screen enabled and enabled it in a way that we believe we could deliver the feature in an incredibly usable and powerful way. “.

“Designing the new keyboard was really challenging. So we made some big decisions. One thing we did was remove the key bezels, those little contours, to help make it feel a little less cramped. By that we imply that precision is not critical to your touches due to the intelligence behind the keyboard.





Speaking of the future, the executives have not wanted to give any concrete data, but Ng has reflected on the challenge of working on a wearable device.

“The doll has unique challenges, you can’t just put a big screen on your wrist and assume someone can wear it all day, or wear it on any occasion, that’s not going to work. This small size really puts a restriction on what and how much. information can be displayed at any given time and there can be no wasted space. Alan and his team really innovate in this area to make sure the user experience is as phenomenal. “

It is clear that changes as important as size changes have to be carefully considered in all products. More if these come with us all day on the wrist. Judging by the evolution we have seen since the first Apple Watch, however, it is more than clear: we are on the right track.