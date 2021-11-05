Toyota turns the RAV4 into a new SUV with a steering wheel that you will not be able to stop looking at

Toyota prepares to launch an all-electric model in 2022. Its about Toyota bz4x, a new model in the range Beyond Zero and who seeks to be a RAV4 100% electric and stand up to models like him Tesla Model Y or the Volkswagen ID.4.

This new Bz4X has been developed on the e-TNGA platform intended for fully electric cars. And it has had the collaboration of Subaru. An alliance that has also resulted in the Solterra.

Toyota bz4x

Toyota prepares for the launch of a 100% electric model

This new model of Toyota will make an appearance in 2022 and will arrive with measures similar to those of the RAV4, although with 160 mm more in battle and 85 cm shorter in height. This leaves a 2.85 meter battle. It remains to be seen how long it will be. What we do know is that the trunk will hold 452 liters of cargo.

Toyota bz4x

In aesthetics it will be seen at first glance that it is a Toyota. Its appearance is very similar to what Toyota currently has for sale. Especially on the outside. Inside, we will find some details of a new invoice. Especially the yoke type steering wheel that some versions may mount. It is a rectangular steering wheel that we have already seen in some Tesla.

Available in two mechanical versions

In the mechanical section, the new Bz4X It will be available in two versions. The first will have a front-wheel drive system and will deliver 204 hp power and 265 nm maximum torque. Will do the 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds. In the upper step we will have a variant with all-wheel drive that will deliver 217 horsepower and 336 Nm of torque. Will do the 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds.

Toyota bz4x

In both cases the maximum speed will be limited to 160 km / h. And the two will have one battery from 71.4 kWh capacity. With it we will get 450 km of autonomy on the less powerful model. And attention, because it will mount a solar roof with which the firm assures that we will get about 1.800 extra km per year.

Toyota bz4x

To all this we must add details such as the XMODE driving mode that the all-wheel drive versions will mount and that allows to improve grip at speeds below 20 km / h. And also the One Motion Grip steering system, which improves maneuverability and allows you to mount that rectangular steering wheel that you will not be able to stop looking at.