Too good to die: Gemma Chan, the failed model that Marvel killed and then resurrected | Celebrities, Vips

Gemma Chan had already missed her chance. After achieving what – according to the names that are added each year – seems to be the most persecuted dream of modern Hollywood, giving life to a character in a great superhero production, the occasion had ended with a taste more sour than sweet . The 38-year-old London interpreter had seen her villain, sniper Minn-Erva, die in the aftermath of Captain Marvel, leaving almost an anecdote his participation in a saga that promises to fill the rooms during several installments and elevate colleagues like Brie Larson as stars.

“I was a little annoyed to know that I was not going to return,” admits who a few months before had savored the honeys of success thanks to the film Crazy Rich Asians and was failing now in his attempt to surf the wave hollywood. However, on one of the many red carpets that she stepped on thanks to the triumph of the aforementioned comedy, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, approached her with an errata and an invitation: “We would like to put you to better use . We would love to have you back so that you can do something else, so let’s find that project. ” A couple of years later, the promise is already reality and Gemma Chan, Marvel’s best mistake, is already heading the next great phase of the most popular cinematic universe in pop culture.

Giving life to his former superheroine of Asian origin is the commission that Marvel executives entrusted to Gemma Chan and that materializes this November with the premiere of Eternals. Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directs the coming-out of Marvel’s new group of heroes, destined to take over from the write-off Avengers as saviors of the universe. Although Chan is one of the lesser known faces of a stellar cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek or the tronistas Richard Madden and Kit Harington, the British woman, takes the role of Sersi, the leader of a group of immortals who protect our planet from the shadows and through the centuries. A key role to capture the new generation of spectators and whose superpower is neither a superhuman force nor a dizzying speed, but “empathy with the human race.” Prioritizing talent to raccord, Kevin Feige offered Chan the character of Sersi being aware of the continuity error that supposes that the same actress plays two different characters in just three years. “It would have been like shooting us in the foot”, alleged the executive in Entertainment Weekly on the controversy generated by his signing.

“It’s going to be very difficult to get jobs as an actress,” Chan recalls being told by an acting teacher in an interview with The Guardian. He was not wrong. At the beginning of the last decade there were hardly any roles for non-Caucasian women in English fiction and the advice received was to buy a plane ticket and cross the pond. It did not. Despite her tenacity, the lack of diversity in the industry has put a damper on her career, which only fully flourished in the wake of the latest wave of feminist protests. “For most of my career, I have not only been the only Asian person on set, but the only non-white person,” he admits. In 2019, when she landed a supporting role in the period drama Mary, Queen of Scots, He had to go out publicly to defend himself from the furious criticism that denied him the right to give life to a noblewoman of the Elizabethan era for having slanted eyes. “If John Wayne has been able to play Genghis Khan, I can play Bess from Hardwick,” he said.

Although his face now occupies marquees and billboards, magazine covers and advertisements, backpacks and action figures, Chan has spent more than a decade trying to carve out a niche for himself in British industry and later in Hollywood. Adding episodic roles in series of the prestige of Doctor who or Sherlock, but being discarded in the opportunities that could make her a star, such as a role as a Bond girl in Skyfall. Before the global success of Crazy Rich Asians, which marked his big leap in popularity, the casting directors weren’t even offering him the chance to cast leading roles. “There is a very select group of interpreters who are on that list and they would not even let me audition, I was not even in the conversation,” he said in the British edition of the magazine Elle. Patience that now pays off with projects of the caliber of one’s own Eternals, the comedy Let them talk (with Meryl Streep) and Don’t worry darling, the upcoming and highly anticipated film by Olivia Wilde in which she shares a cast with two other newly minted British stars: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Born in the small town of Sevenoaks, an upper-middle-class township just under an hour’s drive from London, Gemma Chan is the eldest of two daughters of an immigrant marriage of a Hong Kong engineer and a Chinese pharmaceutical. Her childhood was that of a catalog girl: gifted violinist, classical ballet dancer, competitive swimmer, and a student bright enough to get a law degree from Oxford University. But Chan decided to turn down the offer of a prestigious law firm and fulfill his dream of becoming an acting artist by secretly enrolling in a drama school. “It is better to try and fail than never to try. The upset is temporary, but the repentance lasts forever ”, he argues. A decision that she kept secret so as not to anger her family and that led her to work as a model in order to pay her tuition.

His name began to sound in the United Kingdom in 2006 for his participation in the first edition of Project Catwalk, the British transcript of reality Super model which aired in Spain on the same dates. She was one of the finalists and starred in various fashion editorials and advertising campaigns, but she never managed to stand out on the catwalk. Today, once established as an international actress, those antecedents translate into one of the most exciting and acclaimed stylistic bets in all of Hollywood. Ambassador of L’Oréal, on the red carpet she has shone wearing designs by Tom Ford, Miu Miu, Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung or a Valentino who signed the spectacular haute couture design with which she became the focus of all eyes from the 2019 Oscars.