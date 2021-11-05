Tom Hanks says he was offered William Shatner space flight but refused to pay $ 28 million

Tom Hanks has claimed that he was offered the William Shatner space flight first, but was unwilling to pay the proposed $ 28 million (£ 20.5 million) fee for the privilege.

The reveal comes after the 90-year-old Star Trek actor participated last month (October 13) in a flight with a Blue Origin rocket from Texas, in which he surpassed the internationally recognized limit of space, known as the Karman Line, reaching about 66 miles above the Earth.

Shatner’s journey on the flight – developed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was also on the flight – lasted about 10 minutes.

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last night (Nov. 2), the host asked Hanks if the story that he had been offered the flight first was true.

“Well yes, as long as I pay,” replied the actor. “And, you know, it cost $ 28 million or something. I’m doing fine, Jimmy, I’m doing fine. But I’m not going to pay 28 [millones] of dollars”.

Last year it was announced that Tom Cruise had partnered with Elon Musk and NASA to shoot a new film in outer space, to be directed by Edge of Tomorrow’s Doug Liman, and whose SpaceX flight is initially scheduled for October 2021.

However, the mission Cruise was supposed to fly on, Crew Dragon Axiom Mission 1, has been delayed until early 2022.

Liman is writing the script for the film, whose budget is estimated at about $ 200 million. McQuarrie, who is the writer and director of the Mission: Impossible films, will serve as story consultant and producer, along with Cruise, Liman and van Sandwijk as producers.