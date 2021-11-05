Tom Hanks: “I’m doing fine, but I’m not going to pay 28 million for 12 minutes in space”

The country

You can be rich, very rich, and even immensely rich, but it is another thing to want to waste money. Something like this must have been the reflection that Tom Hanks made when he was presented with a unique opportunity: that of traveling into space. But he decided to reject that poisoned gift because his fortune was going to be seriously affected.

It was the actor himself who told the story during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live program. The host asked him if the rumor that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, had offered him to travel into space was true.

“Yes, that’s right, as long as I paid for it,” confessed the actor with a laugh. “You know, it costs like 28 million bucks (dollars) or something like that. I’m doing fine, Jimmy, I’m doing fine. But I am not going to pay 28 million bucks ”, confessed the interpreter of“ Forrest Gump ”.

But the Oscar winner continued with sincerity: “It’s like 12 minutes of flight, right? Something like that? We can do it in our couches right now, ”he joked about the short space trip.

“I don’t need to spend $ 28 million on that,” Hanks said. And he also said, half jokingly half seriously, that perhaps he would have been encouraged if the walk had been free. “Just to experience the joy of pretending to be a billionaire,” he said.

Since he began his acting career in 1980, he has almost a hundred series and films to his credit. In addition, the previous 20 years he also participated in the industry as a producer, in almost 60 series and films.

In total, it is estimated that his fortune reaches 400 million dollars, one of the most enviable in Hollywood.

In the end Hanks did not travel to space, but another actor did: William Shatner, Captain Kirk from the “Star Trek” saga.

On October 13, at the age of 90, Shatner traveled in the New Shepard spacecraft, with which he spent 10 minutes and 17 seconds in the air, 106 kilometers above the Texas desert.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience,” the interpreter confessed to Jeff Bezos with great emotion once the trip was over.

“I hope I never recover from this. I hope to keep what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it ”, he assured.

Bezos is, in turn, a big fan of the science fiction saga. One of his great illusions was to make a cameo in one of the films, something he achieved in 2016 in “Star Trek Beyond,” in which he played the role of an alien Starfleet agent. In his case, the trip was free.