Tom Cruise’s exclusive coffee that is 75% from Colombia | Entertainment

The colombian coffee It is listed by many as the best coffee in the world, and although there is a great discussion on this topic it seems that Tom cruise agrees, as the famous actor from Hollywood has a personal barista who takes you to all parts of the world to prepare an exclusive recipe.

Juan Manuel Certain is the person from Cali in charge of producing, roasting and preparing an exclusive formula for Tom Cruise to start each filming with energy, as he has traveled the world accompanying the actor during the filming of his films.

But, What is it like to be the personal barista of a figure like Tom Cruise?

“With him I have traveled to 5 continents, more than 40 countries,” revealed Certain, who has a guaranteed seat in every movie the actor shoots, that has led him to meet and prepare exclusive coffee for presidents around the world.

And it is that before each dangerous feat, the hero of ‘ Mission Impossible ‘You cannot miss your coffee with a Colombian touch.

Tom Cruise’s coffee is specially prepared for him. “He drinks espresso, it’s what he likes and it’s a 75% Colombian coffee. He loves Colombia “the barista said. In addition, he revealed that the Colombian touch is originally from Cauca and with two different degrees of roasting.

Certain, in addition, assured that Colombia produces one of the best coffees in the world, but that it does not consume it since coffee growers decide to export for what “We grow up drinking coffee that is not of good quality.”

The talent of this barista is not limited to Tom Cruise, it has also reached Superman and Aquamán, a cafe that they have described as fictional.