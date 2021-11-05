Timothée Chalamet goes shopping with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The portal of USA Today has released a new image from director Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix award-winning film Don’t Look Up, which offers a fresh look at Timothée Chalamet’s character Quentin, an “evangelical shoplifting punk skateboarder” who joins forces with two astronomers, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio to warn the world of an approaching comet that could destroy Planet Earth.

Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the film Don’t Look Up. / Netflix.

Lawrence and DiCaprio join Chalamet as they wander the aisles of a quiet supermarket. Shelves are still well stocked, but debris on the floor suggests a bit of a mess. While we haven’t seen any evidence yet of Quentin’s penchant for shoplifting, the matching combat boots and camo pants are certainly worthy of a tough, tough skater.

Previously released footage has shown Meryl Streep in the role of a POTUS, a Trump-like populist, and a sneak peek released in September gave us a better look at the film’s star-studded ensemble. McKay’s most recent films, The Big Short and Vice, did well at the Oscars, earning a total of thirteen nominations and two wins between them.

The combination of McKay’s award story and the film’s dazzling ensemble has led forecasters to anticipate big things from Netflix’s title, one of the studio’s great works this season, alongside The Power of the Dog films. Jane Campion, The Hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino and The Lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Gina Gershon, Himesh Patel, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Mark Rylance, Paul Guilfoyle, Matthew Perry, Scott Mescudi, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Michael Chiklis, Tyler Perry, and Ron Perlman.

Don't Look Up will hit select theaters on December 10 this year and on Netflix on December 24.