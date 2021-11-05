Ticket price amounts to 15 million pesos in resale

Tickets for the Formula One Grand Prix of the Mexico City they have skyrocketed as the days approach with amounts that brand as exorbitant.

In the page Stubhub which specializes in the resale of sporting events, tickets are sold for no less than 15 million 680 thousand 190 pesos. If there is someone who really wants to pay this amount, they have the option of paying it in 12 monthly installments of one million 856 thousand 430 pesos.

The cost of this ticket is in the green zone of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, which is practically entering the main straight, where is the best view of everything that happens in the pits of the teams.

In this same portal, the most accessible tickets cost 3 thousand 696 pesos corresponding to the coffee zone, which can be paid at 12 monthly payments of 438 pesos.

Prices for the Mexican GP They are increasing from 4 thousand 480 pesos, 4 thousand 999, 6 thousand 944, 8 thousand, 8 thousand 949 and from there it takes the tremendous jump to 15 million.

So far the option to buy is enabled, this means that there is still no brave who has signed up to buy the ticket. For Sunday, the most expensive ticket offered is 45,000 pesos in the Gray Zone of turn 14, at the beginning it was 7,500 pesos.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICO GRAND PRIZE: CDMX METRO, WITH SPECIAL HOURS FOR THE EVENT