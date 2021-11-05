this will be the price of Elon Musk’s satellite internet

Starlink can now be purchased in Mexico to test Elon Musk’s satellite internet. The company is sending emails to users who subscribed to its communications stating that it is already possible to reserve it in our country.

As detailed by the company, we can wait data rates ranging from 100 to 200 Mb / s for the following months as the system improves, they also warn that they will be able to present brief periods without connection.

In its message, Starlink points out that as more satellites are launched and more ground stations are installed, the data rates, latency, and time activity will improve.

Pricing and availability

If we are interested in seeing the service availability In our area, the first thing we will have to do is enter starlink.com, where we must enter our address to see if it is already enabled on the platform (According to his statement, the whole country would be a candidate to receive it).

Similarly, the company tells us that if it is not available, we can make an initial deposit to “set aside” our place in line and receive future service.



On this initial page we must enter the address where we are and we want to receive Starlink

Once the desired address appears, the system will make us the breakdown of concepts that we will have to pay, along with a deposit that must be made at the most 15 minutes later having checked the availability of the service.

The prices are as follows: the equipment (antenna and decoder) cost 11,579 pesos, internet service 2,299 pesos per month, while shipping and handling costs 1,420 pesos.

In addition, Starlink points out that the initial deposit to pay amounts to 2,299 pesos and so far in the different locations we have tested (north, center and south of the country) the same prices continue to appear.





Along with the breakdown of costs, we can also see a form that we must fill out with the service and contact information of the user who wishes to contract Starlink.

It can already be reserved, but it will take even longer to be sent

Although Elon Musk’s satellite internet can already be reserved, the company also points out that it is possible that the shipment of the equipment will end up being carried out late 2022 or even early 2023However, paying now will mean that we are registered on the waiting list.

Originally it was managed that the service would begin to carry out its operations no later than October 28 of this year, since it has an authorization from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications to market the internet for 10 years. Although this is the first step to provide its service, it seems that time is lacking for Mexican households to receive their Starlink antenna.