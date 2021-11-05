this mobile has everything you need

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G falls below 200 euros in AliExpress with free shipping from Spain, a great opportunity to buy a cheap 5G mobile.

There are many members of the Redmi Note 10 family, but not all of them have 5G connectivity. Therefore, today we want to pay special attention to Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, a smartphone that meets the main qualities of Xiaomi: it is cheap, but very complete. In fact, it is the cheapest Xiaomi with 5G. Now this Redmi Note 10 5G can be yours for just 199 euros on AliExpress Plaza.

Buying in this store not only means a saving of 70 euros compared to its original price, but also other advantages. The most important is that shipping is free and from Spain, so you will only have to wait a few days to have the Redmi Note 10 5G in your hands. It is worth mentioning that you can also buy this model in other stores such as Amazon, where it goes down to 213.50 euros, wave Xiaomi store, on sale for 229.99 euros.

As you can see, AliExpress Plaza is the cheapest store to get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G right now. Thus, you can save 70 euros when buying a terminal that offers a high level in all its sections: design, screen, performance, cameras and autonomy. Next, we break down its technical data sheet.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G for 199 euros in AliExpress Plaza

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is a cheap smartphone, but that is not reflected in its design, as it has a nice aesthetics and good build quality. In addition to having a matte back that does not get dirty easily, this mobile is fully equipped: side fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC and Dual SIM.

If we focus on its front, we see that it has a 6.5 inch IPS screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. We are talking about a good quality panel, with correct viewing angles and that touch of fluidity provided by the 90 Hz that will become essential for you. In addition, the screen can automatically vary the refresh rate depending on the task you perform.

The processor of the Redmi Note 10 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, with 5G modem integrated to give you that connection to the networks of the future. It is a chip with enough power for day-to-day tasks, most users will not miss a more powerful performance. In addition, it has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD. On the other hand, your operating system is MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

As we tell you in the analysis of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, the 48 MP main camera is capable of getting good quality photos. It is accompanied by a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for portraits. In addition, on the front it has a 8 MP camera.

We end up talking about its good performance in autonomy, since its 5,000 mAh battery you can achieve two full days of use without much hassle. Besides, the 18W fast charge you can fully charge your battery in about an hour and a half.

