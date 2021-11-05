this is the sexiest man in the world

Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo.
Abba launches its first album in 40 years
Four decades after their last studio job, the Swedish band returns this Friday with a new album under their arm to launch on the market. Is about
Voayage, an album that incorporates a dozen new songs, three of them published in recent months: , Don’t shut me down I still have faith in you andAs if that were not enough, the return of Just a Notion. ABBA It is accompanied by a hologram-based tour that will begin in London (United Kingdom) on May 27 and will end on December 2, 2022.
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s first marriage crisis
Hailey bieber has opened his heart on a podcast and discovered that he and the famous singer had a terrible marriage crisis right after getting married, in 2018. He even had depression. Thanks to his mother, he was able to overcome it.
“I feel like, if I didn’t have
supportIt would have been 10 times more difficult, and at that moment it was the most difficult thing in my life, ”he asserts. “ It was very difficult”, Sentence. Some words that, already in his day Justin corroborated.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, love on the beaches of Miami
The most beloved couple in the music industry have once again shown that they are completely
in love. After having a wonderful Halloween together, disguised In the Mexican style, now they have been seen as caramelized as they enjoy the weather and the beaches of Miami. The reciprocal caresses and kisses have undone the fans.
Johnny Depp wants to check Amber Heard’s phone
Johnny depp wants to show that allegations of mistreatment of Amber heard they are false. Despite losing the case for defamation with the newspaper The Sun, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean faces a trial in the United States. This is where the actor has asked the judge to investigate his ex-wife’s phone to confirm that the photos he used with the hits received by the actor are manipulated. For the moment, the magistrate has accepted the request.
Kiko Rivera mistreats the press
It seemed that
Kiko rivera little by little he was returning to what he was. Last night he returned to the chain that had been his home for so long and visited the tenants of to sing his last song, Secret story I need you.
That does not mean that you have lost your
Bad mood. This Friday, when he left the record company he works for, he has been very violent with the press. The DJ has blown cigarette smoke in the journalist’s face. He, however, denies that it happened like this: “I blew up the smoke here on the street.” Not content with that, he has sent them a clear warning: “ Let’s get along. Just relax”.
The sexiest man alive in the world
Goodbye, Black Panther; welcome, captain america.
Chris Evans has taken over from Michael B. Jordan as the sexiest man alive in the world. At least, that is how the readers of the famous magazine have determined . This will mean that in the next few days we will see the American actor as the cover of the publication. People
Chris Pratt, criticized for a compliment to his wife
“Find someone to look at you like that! You know !? We met at church. He has given me an amazing life,
a beautiful and healthy daughter“. This has been the message he has dedicated Chris pratt to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. Words that have caused a lot of rejection.
There are several users who have seen in these words a hint to the actor’s ex-partner,
Anna Farris. Qualifiers like “creepy” or “ disgusting“, Since they believe that this reference to the daughter has to do with the fact that the son that he and Harris had was born with health problems. The interpreter, for the moment, has not entered the controversy.
Kanye West wants to get back with Kim Kardashian
Podcasts are the new communication channel for Hollywood celebrities, there they are sincere and speak openly.
Kanye west he has done it and has spoken of his still wife, Kim kardashian.
The singer points out that his children “want their parents to be together. They want us together ”. But not only them, he recognizes that he “still wants to be” linked to the model. For the moment, he stresses that he did not see “any paper.” “
We’re not even divorced”, Sentence.
Julia Janeiro “terrified” by her ex-boyfriend