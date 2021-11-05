this is the sexiest man in the world

5/ 9

It seemed that Kiko rivera little by little he was returning to what he was. Last night he returned to the chain that had been his home for so long and visited the tenants of Secret story to sing his last song, I need you.

That does not mean that you have lost your Bad mood. This Friday, when he left the record company he works for, he has been very violent with the press. The DJ has blown cigarette smoke in the journalist’s face. He, however, denies that it happened like this: “I blew up the smoke here on the street.” Not content with that, he has sent them a clear warning: “Let’s get along. Just relax”.