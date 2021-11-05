This is the amount of money that those who decided to invest in Tesla 10 years ago would have

Recently, the co-founder of the company, Elon Musk, said he is willing to sell some shares to solve world hunger.

When Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) filed its initial public offering (IPO) in January 2010, it was just a 6-year-old start-up, best known for its Roadster electric vehicle, which cost consumers $ 109,000. Betting on Tesla and its flamboyant CEO Elon Musk was far from certain, yet many were convinced that electric vehicles were going to be the future, so venturing into their public offering for sale would not have been insane.

Tesla shares have risen more than 50% since the beginning of October, despite some recent setbacks, including a flawed deployment of its driver assistance ‘software’ and confusion over whether Hertz, the car rental giant, actually signed or not an agreement with the manufacturer for the purchase of a fleet of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

The company’s market capitalization has grown to over $ 1.2 trillion. Last year it overtook Toyota, the second-largest automaker in terms of market capitalization, but is now nearly $ 900 billion more valuable, according to CNBC calculations.

Long-term investment

Those who invested in Tesla a year ago, when the stock was worth just over $ 400 each, tripled their money. An investment of $ 1,000 on November 2, 2020 would be worth about $ 2,940, which represents a return of 193%.

Now, those who invested in Tesla in 2011 will have a five-figure profitability. In these 10 years, Tesla has gone from selling only the Roadster to offering the S, 3, X and Y models. It has also announced the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi, but has not commented on the launch dates of both vehicles.

A $ 1,000 investment in Tesla in November 2011 would now be worth just over $ 204,000. Also, the price of the shares has gone from 5.74 to 1,229 dollars in those 10 years. That’s more than a 20,000% profitability. A similar investment in the S&P 500 stock index would have given you a return of 357.4%.

Recently, Elon Musk said he was willing to sell some shares of his auto company to solve world hunger.

The businessman made his intentions known after being alluded to by the comment of the director of the United Nations World Food Program, David Beasley, who in an interview with CNN appealed to billionaires such as Musk or Jeff Bezos to “step forward now, one time only “and donate $ 6 billion to save 42 million people facing severe levels of food insecurity.

