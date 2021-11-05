This is how Lautaro Gianetti plays a possible new reinforcement of Club América

The Eagles of America They are the leading team of the Regular Phase of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, and despite the lack of participation in the League, the cream team also focuses on plans for the Closing 2022 of the League MX especially in hiring new elements that provide extra strength to the squad, mainly in one of the positions that has been criticized the most in recent games, defense.

The last big mistake was the one that occurred in the Grand finale of the Concachampions, which cost the azulcremas to lose the maximum trophy of the CONCACAF, and also not being able to attend the international contest of the Club World Cup after falling with a single score from the Striped. Behind America has lowered its level in comparison with other tournaments, given that the directive it is already studying the possible acquisition of a new element.

It is precisely the defender Lautaro Gianetti, the first name that sounds like a candidate to reach the ranks of the Eagles due to the relevance it has had in the Velez Sarsfield where he is the captain in the Professional League of Argentina. The 27-year-old has been as a center-back where he excels by scoring the rival well, recovering the balls by being fast on the field.

Gianetti he intercepts well and anticipates the actions of the rivals, wins the aerial balls, the Argentine has an exit with a quick and critical thinking that helps his team and even assists in the offensive plays, he has been cataloged with good soccer virtues. The defender is close to ending his contract being in June 2022, therefore, it would be in December when the transfer can be made for an approximate cost of 5 million euros.

How is the situation of the azulcremas defenders?

The cream defense is outlined with a new projection due to the fact that Emanuel Aguilera He is close to concluding his contract in December, although various rumors indicate that they could renew America with the Argentine. While in the case of Valdez has been linked with other teams of Liga MX.