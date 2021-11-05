This is how Kendall JENNER celebrated her birthday between cake, TEQUILA and a surprise: PHOTOS

If life smiles at you, you just have to return happiness as if you were looking in the mirror. This way of thinking and seeing the day to day is something that seems to work perfectly for Kendall Jenner, Well, she enjoys her facet as one of the most important models in the world and, along with her already well-known fame, she takes time to celebrate important dates with her loved ones.

And the most recent date that appeared on his calendar was his birthday, this last November 3, when turned 26 years old of life. Member of the kardashian dynasty and famous for her facets as a model, businesswoman and even as a budding actress, Kendall jenner she has everything you could wish for at 26 years old.

For these and more reasons, the celebrity celebrated in many ways and shared the surprises of her special day.

Birthday cake and flowers

The celebration of Kendall jenner got off to a full start romance and details. If there is something that any woman loves to receive, it is flowers, and since Kendall was the woman to celebrate that was the best excuse to fill her with them.

With an image, Jenner confirmed that this November 3 she received several flower arrangements, something that filled her with happiness and she did not hesitate to share it with her followers.

In addition to this, the celebration could not miss the birthday cake with “Happy Birthday Kendall” and the floral details that she likes.

Dinner and lots of tequila in the toast

As in any celebration you cannot miss something good to drink, Kendall and his loved ones decided that the best drink for that night was a good tequila. And, since the model is a businesswoman and owner of her own tequila, the choice of it could not be other than toast with Tequila Blanco 818.

But this was not all, it was just the preamble to a night where a special dinner was given for Kendall, which had all the luxury she deserves and a table presented for 25 guests.

Sports surprise and music to be happy

To top it off with a flourish and not least on a date like this, Kendall jenner He shared a short video on his Instagram account where he is seen singing at a concert, accompanied by a friend and happy to celebrate another year with the sounds that make her happier.

At the end of all her celebrations, Kendall also shared in her instagram stories some photos and videos in the company of your sister Kylie Jenner while enjoying a ball park, with a good game of baseball.

