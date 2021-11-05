This is how “Jungle Cruise” became Disney’s biggest mistake in years

For some reason, Disney usually gets all the plans right, save when you bet on original live-action films. Jungle cruise it had generated a lot of doubts. Although the film’s ratings were positive, the immediate experience of Disney’s own productions did not invite optimism. John Carter, The Lone Ranger, Tomorrowland, A Fold in Time… All of them really expensive productions and they ended up sticking it. A list of mishaps to which the tape of Emily blunt and Dwayne johnson.

The final budget for the filming of Jungle cruise it skyrocketed to $ 200 million. A more than important amount to which it would be necessary to add another almost 100 in distribution and advertising. In this way, any figure below $ 300 million would be a huge blow to the coffers of the mouse company. And where has it stayed? Well, in 211 million, to which we would have to add around 30 for what was achieved in Disney +.

It might be a bad idea to launch it in the middle of the summer, when people were still too reluctant to go to theaters as a result of the global pandemic. Surely the simultaneous premiere on Disney + wasn’t too beneficial either. However, even taking both factors into account, the reality is that Jungle cruise it has not worked well at all. At Disney they have decided to give the green light to a sequel, confident that the situation was to blame for everything and thus try to compensate for part of the losses of this first film. A risky maneuver that could be very expensive.