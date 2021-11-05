This is how Checo Pérez looked at his beginnings in motorsport

The man from Guadalajara has had a successful career in Formula 1 (Photo: David Guzmán / EFE)

The race of Sergio perez Within Formula 1 it has positioned it as one of the greatest sports references in the history of Mexico. Czech He has shown all his potential and abilities on different occasions, consecrating what at the time began as a dream of when he was young and just starting in the world of motorsport.

In the days leading up to Grand Prix of Mexico, The Mexican fans remain with full expectations to observe the performance of the Guadalajara rider and a possible podium in the race that will be held within the framework of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack. The extraordinary season of Czech allows us to think of a first place within Aztec territory.

Waiting for this great event has brought with it highlights such as the Show Run organized by Red Bull where Pérez paraded through the Reforma Avenue with your car. In addition, Formula 1 is one of the most talked about topics on social networks during the last week. Within that rage A curious image of the memory circulated where you can see a young Mexican who was just taking his first steps on the slopes.

Checo Pérez keeps alive the hopes of being victorious in the Mexican GP (Photo: Karina Hernández / Infobae)

The first part of the trajectory of Czech Pérez lived it when he was just 14 years old through single-seaters in 2004. By 2007 his extensive capabilities led him to become British Formula 3 champion. He later appeared in the GP2 Series and took the runner-up of the same in 2010.

2011 was framed as the critical year in his career, because after several negotiations he finally managed to sign with one of the Formula 1 teams. Sauber, who observed all the potential that the Mexican had. During its second season He managed to stand out and position himself on the podium three times.

After two years within the team he was signed by a McLaren, where he failed to adapt or compete at his best. One year was enough for the man from Guadalajara to leave the British team and move on to Force India. With the Hindú team he consolidated within Formula 1 and registered seven podiums. The peak moment came in the Sakhir Grand Prix 2022 when he claimed his first career victory. This first place was the first for a Mexican since Pedro Rodríguez got it.

A young Checo Pérez sought to stand out in the world of motorsports (Photo: Twitter / TNTSportsMexico)

The stage seems ideal for Pérez to get his second first place of the season when he competes at home and in front of his audience. Nevertheless, Red Bull’s aspirations to win the world drivers and constructors championship would put the Jalisco rider in a predicament.

Your teammate, Max verstappen remains a leader in the Formula 1 classification, so it is vitally important to score as many points as possible and, above all, not allowing Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to finish in better position than him. Given the situation, Czech admitted that the team is prepared to make the best decision at the time of the race.

“It all depends on the situation, because many of the decisions are normally made in the same race, at the moment of tension. So everything will depend on the circumstances “said the Red Bull driver when asked about the team’s priorities for this Mexican Grand Prix.

