They fire the Legends with the best memes.

After four days from emotions and great duels, the Legends of

Exatlon Mexico

they said goodbye to our most demanding beaches and lands.

Keno Martell, Valery Carranza, Ernesto Cázares, Mati Álvarez, Aristeo Cázares, Evelyn Guijarro, Javi Márquez and Jazmín Hernández They returned to the sports reality show to show their might.

It will always hurt like the first time to fire the best red and the best athlete who has reached the Exatlon, their careers are undoubtedly the best and no one will be able to match their power💪🏼❤️ FOREVER WITH MATI

#AgainstLegends pic.twitter.com/p2m2A9Bfja – 𝑵𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒂 ✨ (@ NailaRoja10) November 5, 2021

Viewers enjoyed the most unforgettable participations of our dear athletes who were present in other seasons.

New generation is not far behind

The new generation was not far behind and showed that they have the level to compete with our great Exatlon stars. The best proof of this is that they were able to beat the very same Golden champion.

Of course, the controversies could not be absent these days, where there were confusions in which some athletes of the Legends team thought that the new generation was hurting their teammates on purpose, all being immortalized in the traditional memes on social networks.

